Popular Christmas igloo experience to return to The Assembly House

Bookings are now open for The Assembly House's popular Christmas private dining igloos experience - Credit: Steve Adams

Christmas may still be months away, but one city hotel and restaurant has revealed bookings are now open for its popular festive private dining igloos.

From the beginning of November, The Assembly House in Norwich will transform its front garden into a winter wonderland of igloos and Christmas trees.

Themed around The Nutcracker, a trio of sparkling igloos will be positioned outside the historic Georgian city townhouse to be enjoyed in one of four slots from 9am to 9.30pm.

The Assembly House has also confirmed a new festive afternoon tea theme for 2022 and visitors can choose from the new version of Beforenoon Tea or two sittings of The Nutcracker Afternoon Tea.

Igloos are only available for private hire and are suitable for parties of six to 10 people, and offer fairy lights, Bluetooth speakers and personal service staff.

At night, the igloos will serve the Après-Ski menu filled with share-board treats and fondue pots and a Christmas tree of choux pastries served with hot chocolate sauce.

Richard Hughes, Assembly House director, said: “People have been asking to book Christmas igloos for this year since last year and we’re even receiving requests for 2024.

“We know that some people think it’s madness talking about Christmas now, but lots of people plan a long way in advance and we took thousands of messages and calls on our launch day.

"It’s Merry Christmas in May!”

The new fairytale theme will see Mark Mitson, head of pastry, and his team create an afternoon tea in four acts for The Assembly House’s most famous service. These will be: Act I; sandwiches, Act II; savouries, Act III; scones and Act IV; delicate pastries, to suit people of all ages.

Bookings can be made for dates from November 1, 2022, until January 8, 2023, with full menus for tea set to be revealed later in the year.

Festive Beforenoon Tea and The Nutcracker Christmas Afternoon Tea will also be available in the Assembly House restaurant and can be booked online here.

Igloos can only be booked on the phone and cannot be booked online – call 01603 626402 to book an igloo.

A deposit of £100 will be taken to secure bookings.