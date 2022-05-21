7 of the best Thai restaurants to try in Norwich
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
With the flavours of lemongrass and chillies or lime and galangal, Thai cuisine never fails to excite the taste buds.
Norwich is blessed with a number of great restaurants serving authentic Thai dishes available for takeaway or to be enjoyed at a restaurant.
Here are seven to try in and around the city.
1. Thai Lanna
Where: 24 Bridewell Alley, Norwich, NR2 1AQ
Opening times: Tuesday to Sunday between 12pm - 3pm and 5.30pm - 10.30pm
Thai Lanna is tucked away in the Norwich Lanes and specialises in noodle dishes, curries and seafood.
Most Read
- 1 Supporters' fears that Spurs game at Carrow Road may turn nasty
- 2 The top 7 fish and chip shops in Norwich according to Tripadvisor
- 3 Finishing touches added to new Tesco store in city centre
- 4 'I'm considering living on a boat because houses are so expensive'
- 5 Nursery confirms closure following financial battle
- 6 Man arrested after hundreds of cannabis plants seized in city
- 7 Two men charged in connection with Class A drug dealing in Norwich
- 8 Two drivers writing on notepads among 21 motorists caught in 90 minutes
- 9 Fashion boutique to shut with FOUR MONTH closing down sale
- 10 Controversial work to weld bridge shut cancelled after legal row
You can choose to eat inside the small restaurant or choose to takeaway its dishes.
2. Mango - T
Where: 8 Orford Hill, Norwich, NR1 3QD
Opening times: Monday to Saturday between 11.45am - 3pm and 5pm - 10pm
This family-run restaurant serves authentic Thai cuisine in the heart of the city centre.
Its chefs have been in the trade for more than 25 years and use the freshest ingredients for its wide range of dishes on offer.
3. The Vine
Where: 7 Dove Street, Norwich, NR2 1DE
Opening times: Monday to Saturday between 11am - 9pm
The Vine is situated in the Norwich Lanes and offers a unique experience for diners.
A pub first and foremost, The Vine has a huge selection of beers with an emphasis on Norfolk brewers and Belgian ales.
But it also serves some of the best Thai food in the city.
4. Chamthai Soul Kitchen
Where: 20 St John Maddermarket, Norwich, NR2 1DN
Opening times: Monday to Sunday 5pm - 9.30pm
This small eatery is another great Thai restaurant to be found in the Norwich Lanes.
The restaurant has five-star reviews on Tripadvisor with customers describing the food as "very authentic" and others have praised its friendly atmosphere.
5. The House
Where: 2 Queens Road, Norwich, NR1 3PR
Opening times: Monday to Sunday between 11.30am - 3pm and 5.30pm - 9.30pm
Located a short walk from the bus station, The House is open for lunch and dinner and has a modern Thai-inspired design.
The House can also provide catering for functions like birthdays, weddings and anniversaries.
6. Thailand
Where: 9 Ring Road, Norwich, NR7 0XJ
Opening times: Monday to Sunday 5pm - 10pm
Thailand is one of the oldest Thai restaurants in the Norwich area and was founded in 1986.
Housed in a listed building in Thorpe St Andrew, it offers dining-in and takeaways.
7. The Tamarind Tree
Where: 1 All Saints Street, Norwich, NR1 3LG
Opening times: Monday to Wednesday between 11am - 6pm and Thursday to Saturday 11am - 3pm and 5pm - 9pm
The Tamarind Tree in All Saints Green serves classic Thai dishes and also has an extensive cocktail menu.
You can also try a bubble tea and pop next door to visit its spa for a moment of relaxation.