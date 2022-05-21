7 of the best Thai restaurants to try in Norwich

Here are seven of the best Thai restaurants to try in Norwich. Pictured: A selection of dishes served at The Vine in Dove Street, Norwich - Credit: Sonya Duncan

With the flavours of lemongrass and chillies or lime and galangal, Thai cuisine never fails to excite the taste buds.

Norwich is blessed with a number of great restaurants serving authentic Thai dishes available for takeaway or to be enjoyed at a restaurant.

Here are seven to try in and around the city.

The Thai Lanna restaurant in Bridewell Alley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

1. Thai Lanna

Where: 24 Bridewell Alley, Norwich, NR2 1AQ

Opening times: Tuesday to Sunday between 12pm - 3pm and 5.30pm - 10.30pm

Thai Lanna is tucked away in the Norwich Lanes and specialises in noodle dishes, curries and seafood.

You can choose to eat inside the small restaurant or choose to takeaway its dishes.

2. Mango - T

Where: 8 Orford Hill, Norwich, NR1 3QD

Opening times: Monday to Saturday between 11.45am - 3pm and 5pm - 10pm

This family-run restaurant serves authentic Thai cuisine in the heart of the city centre.

Its chefs have been in the trade for more than 25 years and use the freshest ingredients for its wide range of dishes on offer.

Aey Allen, owner of The Vine on Dove Street in Norwich which is re-opening after her outside licence has been approved. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

3. The Vine

Where: 7 Dove Street, Norwich, NR2 1DE

Opening times: Monday to Saturday between 11am - 9pm

The Vine is situated in the Norwich Lanes and offers a unique experience for diners.

A pub first and foremost, The Vine has a huge selection of beers with an emphasis on Norfolk brewers and Belgian ales.

But it also serves some of the best Thai food in the city.

4. Chamthai Soul Kitchen

Where: 20 St John Maddermarket, Norwich, NR2 1DN

Opening times: Monday to Sunday 5pm - 9.30pm

This small eatery is another great Thai restaurant to be found in the Norwich Lanes.

The restaurant has five-star reviews on Tripadvisor with customers describing the food as "very authentic" and others have praised its friendly atmosphere.

The House Thai restaurant, on Queen's Road in Norwich, has been given zero starts following a food hygiene inspection by Norwich City Council. - Credit: Archant

5. The House

Where: 2 Queens Road, Norwich, NR1 3PR

Opening times: Monday to Sunday between 11.30am - 3pm and 5.30pm - 9.30pm

Located a short walk from the bus station, The House is open for lunch and dinner and has a modern Thai-inspired design.

The House can also provide catering for functions like birthdays, weddings and anniversaries.

Thailand restaurant in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Bill Smith - Credit: Archant © 2004

6. Thailand

Where: 9 Ring Road, Norwich, NR7 0XJ

Opening times: Monday to Sunday 5pm - 10pm

Thailand is one of the oldest Thai restaurants in the Norwich area and was founded in 1986.

Housed in a listed building in Thorpe St Andrew, it offers dining-in and takeaways.

The mixed starters from the set menu at Tamarind Thai Restaurant. - Credit: Rosanna Elliott

7. The Tamarind Tree

Where: 1 All Saints Street, Norwich, NR1 3LG

Opening times: Monday to Wednesday between 11am - 6pm and Thursday to Saturday 11am - 3pm and 5pm - 9pm

The Tamarind Tree in All Saints Green serves classic Thai dishes and also has an extensive cocktail menu.

You can also try a bubble tea and pop next door to visit its spa for a moment of relaxation.