Couple taking on third city bar at former Birdcage site

Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm are the new tenants for The Drawing Rooms in Norwich. - Credit: Greene King/Archant

A much-loved watering hole in the heart of the Norwich Lanes has been given a new name and lease of life as a cocktail bar.

The site, opposite Grosvenor Fish Bar in Pottergate, operated as The Birdcage from 2006 until October 2020 when the previous tenant of the Greene King-owned premises left.

Punters were devastated over its closure, with its history dating back to 1859 and previous incarnations as The Morning Star, Brown Derby and Pottergate Tavern.

The Birdcage shut in October 2020. - Credit: Archant

But in late October 2022 the doors will be flung open once more, this time as The Drawing Rooms after hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of investment from Greene King.

It will be an art deco cocktail bar and the new tenants have just been announced.

Seasoned publicans Frances Chisholm, 30, and Pete Harvey, 39, will be at the helm having also run The Wildman in Bedford Street since 2019, owned by Punch Pubs and Co, and The Ten Bells in St Benedicts Street independently since 2020.

Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm inside The Ten Bells in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Miss Chisholm said: "Greene King approached us around six months ago and after we heard the plans we immediately said yes.

"There has been a huge refurbishment and it is unrecognisable - it has an art deco, speakeasy vibe and we will be open seven days a week.

"It will have the same classic cocktail list as The Wildman and Ten Bells, but for The Drawing Rooms we will be levelling up with a separate signature menu too."

The Drawing Rooms will be an art deco cocktail bar. - Credit: Greene King

The main room will nod to the building's history as an old architect's office with drawings on the walls, dark green leather and art deco tiles then down the stairs will be booths.

There will also be local beers and spirits available and there are plans for live music.

The pair also run two venues on the coast, which are The Hero in Burnham Overy Staithe and The George and Dragon in Cley.

How The Drawing Rooms will look from the outside. - Credit: Greene King

Matteo Guidi, current Ten Bells manager, will be transferring to The Drawing Rooms.

Miss Chisholm added: "We are so excited and to have three places near each other gives people that route through the city."



