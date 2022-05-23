Team behind Golden Triangle pub take on Edith Cavell in Norwich

Andrew McNeil at The York has taken on The Edith Cavell in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Neil Didsbury

The team behind The York pub in Norwich are expanding into the city centre with a new concept.

Andrew McNeil has run The York in Leicester Street since October 2019 with the aim to make it a city foodie destination.

The publican has now taken the helm at the Edith Cavell in Tombland, which was previously run by Ben Edwards as he also owned upstairs steak restaurant Prime.

Andrew McNeil took on The York in Norwich in October 2019. - Credit: Archant 2021

When Prime recently relocated to a bigger premises in St Giles Street, Mr McNeil saw the perfect opportunity to expand.

He said: "It has a great location and history and I loved Prime, but feel like I can do something different here now.

"We will open from 9am and it will be a café bistro during the day, with brunches and lunches for people to eat-in or takeaway.

The Australian Breakfast and full English you can order on the brunch menu at The York in Norwich. - Credit: James Randle

"In the evening, the upstairs will offer contemporary fine dining with a modern European style, and downstairs we will serve tapas."

The pub will still be called The Edith Cavell, but he may rename the upstairs restaurant, and it is set to open in late May or early June this year.