7 takeaways that launched in Norwich in 2020

Video

Published: 8:00 AM December 27, 2020 Updated: 12:37 PM December 27, 2020

Tom Shiers has been popping up at Norwich pubs with his burger takeaway business Fupburger since the first lockdown - Credit: Archant

While restaurants have to close under Tier Four, you can still order a takeaway and support one of these brilliant new businesses that launched in Norwich in 2020.

1. The Fat Fox Pizza Den

Prince of Wales Road

The Full Hog pizza from The Fat Fox Pizza Den - Credit: Richard Chisnell

Richard Chisnell, who spent a decade as a baker, opened the business in June in the former home of the Rocky Mountain Pizza Project.

The Fat Fox Pizza Den offers a huge range of toppings, from The Full Hog, with sausage, bacon, ham, red onion and chorizo, to a vegetarian El Pesto, with pesto, sundried tomatoes, olives and feta cheese.

There is also loaded fries, garlic bread, nachos and desserts and takeaways are available for collection or delivery by phone 01603 628489 or through the Norwich Eats website or app.

2. Oishii Street Kitchen

Chambers Cocktail Company, Wensum Street

Food from Oishii Street Kitchen. Picture: Joshua Patrick Photography/joshuapatrickphotography.com - Credit: Joshua Patrick Photography/joshu

Oishii Street Kitchen launched at Chambers Cocktail Company earlier this year and is a joint venture between popular Norwich businesses Moco Kitchen and The Hen House Kitchen.

It offers Asian street food and takeaways are available for collection or delivery between NR1 and NR3.

The menu includes a katsu chicken 'Godzilla' burger, with a vegan deep-fried seitan version available too, rice boxes and satay popcorn chicken and wings.

Ordering is done through the Tudoo website and app, with details and opening times on the Oishii Street Kitchen Instagram page.

3. Fupburger

The Earlham, Earlham Road

Fupburger, owned by Tom Shiers (pictured), has secured a residency at The Earlham pub in Norwich. Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Archant

Burger lover Tom Shiers turned his passion project into a full-time job this year after being made redundant due to coronavirus and he has never been happier.

Thousands of burgers later and after pop-ups at pubs across the city, he has now secured a residency at The Earlham, which is reopening under new management in January 2021.

In the meantime, he is offering takeaways for collection or delivery, using new business Norwich Urban Collective, and you can order through the Hopt app with all the details at fupburger.co.uk

4. Honest Kitchen

Brunch from Honest Kitchen - Credit: Honest Kitchen

Honest Kitchen is another lockdown success story and was launched in April by private chef Bradley Trent, who had upcoming bookings cancelled due to coronavirus, with girlfriend Emily Holdcroft, who has hospitality background, and her mum and trained patisserie chef Samantha Dickinson.

As the name suggests, the dishes are packed with fresh ingredients and it currently offers a Scandinavian brunch at weekends, which includes cured salmon, rye bread and homemade granola, and there are vegan options too along with sweet treats.

Order at honestkitchen-norwich.com.

5. Harry's Soul Train

Tacos and halloumi fries from Harry's Soul Train street food van Picture: Contributed - Credit: Archant

Couple Marc Ward and Donna Newby, from Tuckswood, worked in restaurants for 20 years before lockdown and in February they bought a trailer, which they planned to do up around their full-time jobs.

But that all changed when they were furloughed and now Harry's Soul Train, named after their son who is a budding chef, is their sole focus.

They went around Norfolk offering takeaways and the food van now has a permanent home at The Whalebone pub in Norwich.

On the menu is chicken wings and tacos, with a chicken, falafel or halloumi filling, and customers can choose from 10 different sauces, with a range of sides on offer too.

View the latest opening times for collection and delivery on its Facebook page.

6. Wok Box

Rory McAuley and Kevin Hong (L-R) launched Wok Box in lockdown and it has gone from strength to strength Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

Friends Rory McAuley, who plays for King’s Lynn Town FC, and Kevin Hong, who owns Dragon Palace Chinese takeaway in Taverham, launched street food stall Wok Box in the summer.

It went to events across Norwich and the surrounding areas, including Junkyard Market and the drive-in cinema events at the Norfolk Showground, with options including salt and pepper chicken and a prawn or beef Szechwan with rice or noodles.

Keep up to date on future events they will appear at on the Wok Box Street Food Instagram page and in the meantime, Mr Hong and his team are cooking up a storm at Dragon Palace Chinese takeaway.

7. The Urban Eatery

The Fat Cat & Canary, Thorpe Road

A beetroot-cured salmon burger from The Urban Eatery - Credit: Contributed

Chef Freddie Griggs worked at Bishop’s Dining Room in Norwich until November last year, when he decided he wanted to start his own business.

It wasn't long before Mr Griggs launched the Urban Eatery and after meeting the landlord of The Fat Cat & Canary, Christian Hodgkinson, through a mutual friend he began doing Sunday roasts.

His pop-up has continued throughout the year and he has since expanded the menu, with dishes such as a salmon burger, slow-braised Norfolk pork belly and hand cut spinach pappardelle, with takeaways available for collection too.

Visit the Urban Eatery Facebook page to see the latest menus, opening times and to order.







