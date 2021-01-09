6 places in Norwich offering takeaway roast dinners

Published: 8:00 AM January 9, 2021

On Sundays their roast dinners will be available for takeaway collection Picture: The Ber Street Kitchen - Credit: Archant

From giant Yorkshire puddings to golden roast potatoes, these places in Norwich are offering takeaway Sunday roasts during the latest lockdown.

Takeaway roast from Blue's Kitchen - Credit: Archant

1. Blue's Kitchen at The Rosebery

Where: 94 Rosebery Road, NR3 3AB

How to order: Message on the Blue's Kitchen NR3 Facebook page or Instagram page or call 07922 093682

Price: From £12.50

Blue's Kitchen launched at The Rosebery in December offering sharing plates and grills, but after just a month it has had to adapt and launch takeaways.

Roast dinners are available for collection between 12pm and 5pm on Sundays, with options including confit rolled Blythburgh pork belly, 28-day aged sirloin of Norfolk beef and a vegan porcini mushroom, spinach and roast red pepper polenta loaf.

The roasts come with a Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, a marmalade-glazed carrot, carrot and suede purée, fruity red cabbage and gravy.

A roast dinner from The Black Horse - Credit: The Black Horse

2. The Black Horse

Where: 50 Earlham Road, NR2 3DE

How to order: Call 07522 065781, see menu on The Black Horse Facebook page

Price: From £12.50

The Black Horse is bouncing back in the latest lockdown and is offering roasts for collection on Sundays from 12pm to 6pm with a choice of meats and vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options are available too.

The roasts come with all the trimmings, with optional extras such as pigs in blankets and cauliflower cheese for an additional charge, and delivery is launching soon.

There is a choice of meats, with vegetarian and vegans options, available at OffSeasons Picture: Contributed - Credit: Archant

3. Offseasons Norwich

Where: Delivery only

How to order: Call 07539 393445 or message the OffSeasons Norwich Facebook page

Price: From £10.95 or go large for an extra £2

OffSeasons delivers hearty roasts to your door and has now returned to its regular menu, after offering Christmas dinners in December, with a range of meats or a nut roast.

Meals are delivered hot to postcodes NR1 to NR8 or chilled with reheating instructions to NR9, NR10, NR12, NR13, NR14, NR18 and pre-orders for both are needed by Saturday morning latest.

A new Norwich delivery service has launched called Giant Yorkie Roast Co., which delivers Yorkshire puddings filled with a roast dinner every Sunday Picture: Giant Yorkie Roast Co. - Credit: Archant

4. Giant Yorkie Roast Co.

Where: Delivery only

How to order: Order at giantyorkieroast.co.uk or call 07788 759881

Price: £12.50, children's meal £7.50, OAP meal £10

Giant Yorkie Roast Co. is run by Sam Brown, who also opened The Redwell Vault Pizzeria at Redwell Brewing in Trowse last year, and he serves a roast dinner inside a giant Yorkshire pudding.

Customers need to order by 4pm on Saturday for delivery between 10am and 2pm on Sunday, with pork belly, beef or turkey available along with vegetarian and vegan alternatives.

Also stuffed inside the Yorkshire pudding is seasonal greens, crispy roast potatoes, honey-roasted carrots, sticky sweet cabbage and gravy and there are extra sides and desserts available too.

It is delivered cold with a 15-minute warm-up guide and there is also a 10pc discount for NHS workers, carers and teachers.

Takeaway roast from Angel Gardens in Norwich - Credit: The Angel Gardens

5. Angel Gardens

Where: 96 Angel Road, NR3 3HT

How to order: Call 01603 427490

Price: Roast £8.50 or two courses for £13

The Angel Gardens pub is offering takeaways between 12pm and 3pm on Sundays for collection, with options such as beef, turkey, lamb and a vegetarian loaf with all the trimmings.

Desserts on offer include cakes, cheesecakes and crumbles and you can see what is available each weekend on the Angel Gardens Facebook page.

On Sundays their roast dinners will be available for takeaway collection Picture: The Ber Street Kitchen - Credit: Archant

6. The Ber Street Kitchen

Where: 141-143 Ber Street, NR1 3EY

How to order: Call 01603 664400 or 07914 717484

Price: From £11.95

The Ber Street Kitchen is back offering its takeaway roasts and alongside topside of beef, pork loin, roast chicken and a vegetarian or vegan nut roast, there is turkey with a bacon wrapped chipolata for those still feeling a bit festive.

Roasts are served with homemade gravy, roast potatoes, creamy mash, roasted root and seasonal vegetables, cauliflower cheese, stuffing and a Yorkshire pudding and can be collected between 12pm and 3pm on Sundays.

See the latest menu on The Ber Street Kitchen Facebook page.







