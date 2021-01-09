6 places in Norwich offering takeaway roast dinners
- Credit: Archant
From giant Yorkshire puddings to golden roast potatoes, these places in Norwich are offering takeaway Sunday roasts during the latest lockdown.
1. Blue's Kitchen at The Rosebery
Where: 94 Rosebery Road, NR3 3AB
How to order: Message on the Blue's Kitchen NR3 Facebook page or Instagram page or call 07922 093682
Price: From £12.50
Blue's Kitchen launched at The Rosebery in December offering sharing plates and grills, but after just a month it has had to adapt and launch takeaways.
Roast dinners are available for collection between 12pm and 5pm on Sundays, with options including confit rolled Blythburgh pork belly, 28-day aged sirloin of Norfolk beef and a vegan porcini mushroom, spinach and roast red pepper polenta loaf.
The roasts come with a Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, a marmalade-glazed carrot, carrot and suede purée, fruity red cabbage and gravy.
2. The Black Horse
Where: 50 Earlham Road, NR2 3DE
How to order: Call 07522 065781, see menu on The Black Horse Facebook page
Price: From £12.50
The Black Horse is bouncing back in the latest lockdown and is offering roasts for collection on Sundays from 12pm to 6pm with a choice of meats and vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options are available too.
The roasts come with all the trimmings, with optional extras such as pigs in blankets and cauliflower cheese for an additional charge, and delivery is launching soon.
3. Offseasons Norwich
Where: Delivery only
How to order: Call 07539 393445 or message the OffSeasons Norwich Facebook page
Price: From £10.95 or go large for an extra £2
OffSeasons delivers hearty roasts to your door and has now returned to its regular menu, after offering Christmas dinners in December, with a range of meats or a nut roast.
Meals are delivered hot to postcodes NR1 to NR8 or chilled with reheating instructions to NR9, NR10, NR12, NR13, NR14, NR18 and pre-orders for both are needed by Saturday morning latest.
4. Giant Yorkie Roast Co.
Where: Delivery only
How to order: Order at giantyorkieroast.co.uk or call 07788 759881
Price: £12.50, children's meal £7.50, OAP meal £10
Giant Yorkie Roast Co. is run by Sam Brown, who also opened The Redwell Vault Pizzeria at Redwell Brewing in Trowse last year, and he serves a roast dinner inside a giant Yorkshire pudding.
Customers need to order by 4pm on Saturday for delivery between 10am and 2pm on Sunday, with pork belly, beef or turkey available along with vegetarian and vegan alternatives.
Also stuffed inside the Yorkshire pudding is seasonal greens, crispy roast potatoes, honey-roasted carrots, sticky sweet cabbage and gravy and there are extra sides and desserts available too.
It is delivered cold with a 15-minute warm-up guide and there is also a 10pc discount for NHS workers, carers and teachers.
5. Angel Gardens
Where: 96 Angel Road, NR3 3HT
How to order: Call 01603 427490
Price: Roast £8.50 or two courses for £13
The Angel Gardens pub is offering takeaways between 12pm and 3pm on Sundays for collection, with options such as beef, turkey, lamb and a vegetarian loaf with all the trimmings.
Desserts on offer include cakes, cheesecakes and crumbles and you can see what is available each weekend on the Angel Gardens Facebook page.
6. The Ber Street Kitchen
Where: 141-143 Ber Street, NR1 3EY
How to order: Call 01603 664400 or 07914 717484
Price: From £11.95
The Ber Street Kitchen is back offering its takeaway roasts and alongside topside of beef, pork loin, roast chicken and a vegetarian or vegan nut roast, there is turkey with a bacon wrapped chipolata for those still feeling a bit festive.
Roasts are served with homemade gravy, roast potatoes, creamy mash, roasted root and seasonal vegetables, cauliflower cheese, stuffing and a Yorkshire pudding and can be collected between 12pm and 3pm on Sundays.
See the latest menu on The Ber Street Kitchen Facebook page.