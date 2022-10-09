Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Roast dinners which sold out every Sunday back at Norwich pub

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:57 AM October 9, 2022
The Urban Eatery has brought back its Sunday roasts to The Fat Cat and Canary in Norwich. 

The Urban Eatery has brought back its Sunday roasts to The Fat Cat and Canary in Norwich. - Credit: The Urban Eatery

A Norwich pub is bringing back its hugely popular roast dinners, which take the Sunday staple to the next level.

Freddie Griggs, who has a fine dining background, launched The Urban Eatery in December 2019 at The Fat Cat and Canary in Thorpe Road. 

On Thursdays and Fridays from 5pm to 9pm and Saturdays 2pm to 9pm he serves a pan-Asian menu, with a matchday hatch offer also on the latter with a beer, burger and fries for a tenner from 12noon to 9pm. 

The Urban Eatery has been based at The Fat Cat and Canary since December 2019. 

The Urban Eatery has been based at The Fat Cat and Canary since December 2019. - Credit: The Urban Eatery

As of Sunday, October 9 the roast dinners are back and are served 12noon to 5pm, with the first one fully booked. 

There is a choice of dry aged topside of beef, slow cooked pork belly, chicken supreme, with the option to have all three, and a broccoli and caramelised onion puff pastry tart starting at £15. 

A pan-Asian menu is served by The Urban Eatery on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. 

A pan-Asian menu is served by The Urban Eatery on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. - Credit: The Urban Eatery

Roasts come with fennel and rosemary beef fat potatoes, five hour confit carrot, a Yorkshire pudding, celeriac cream, herb stuffing, red cabbage, fresh greens and a jug of gravy. 

Booking is essential by messaging The Urban Eatery on Instagram. 

Food and Drink
Norwich News

