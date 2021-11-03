Mysabar launches Sunday brunches with DJs, cocktails and beer

Video

Mysabar in Norwich has launched a new Sunday Sessions brunch offering. - Credit: Jo Millington, Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Scandinavian-style outdoor bar is mixing up Sundays in Norwich with DJs providing the soundtrack to its new brunch offering.

Mysabar launched in Castle Gardens in December 2020 and it was created by Dan and Katie Herring, who run The Rumsey Wells pub, and Seth Maclot and Chris Howard, who own Lunar Stretch Tents.

The pop-up has returned at various points over the last year and is now back for autumn and winter, with local vendors, cocktails and an 18-tap craft beer bar.

Mysabar has returned to Castle Gardens in Norwich for autumn and winter. - Credit: Jo Millington

It is free to enter and open Thursdays and Fridays 5pm to 11pm, Saturdays from 12pm to 11pm and Sundays from 12pm to 6pm with two-hour slots.

Launching on November 7 and running for five weeks is Sunday Sessions, which will include Eggs Benedict, Bloody Mary cocktails and DJs.

Mr Searle said: "A relaxed all-day breakfast style thing with curated music wasn't happening in Norwich so it is something different for the city."

You can either turn up or pre-book at mysabar.co.uk