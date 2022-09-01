Street food event with 14 local vendors coming to park near Norwich

The Durban Grill is one of the vendors. - Credit: Archant

From pizza to doughnuts, tuck into delicious street food from local vendors at an event on the outskirts of Norwich.

Street Food Sunday runs from 12noon until 3pm on September 11 in Fitzmaurice Park in Thorpe St Andrew.

It has been organised by Thorpe St Andrew Town Council and there is free entry.

The East Coast Pizza Company is one of the vendors. - Credit: Supplied

The main caterers are Gringo's Nacho Factory, The Bap Cave, Claridge's Catering, East Coast Pizza Company, Churros & Chorizo, Broadside Pizza, Harry's Catering Van, The Durban Grill and The Bucket List.

There will also be small stalls from Mr Frosty's Ice Cream, Cafe2U, Tani's Donuts, Fab Fudge and Sweet Smiles of Norfolk.

The event will take place in Fitzmaurice Park. - Credit: Ben Hardy

There is something for all dietary requirements and most vendors will take cash and card, but make sure to check before you order.

There will be no on-site parking and walking is encouraged, but if you need to drive there is a car park five minutes away in Laundry Lane.