5 street food events you can visit in and around Norwich

There are hay bales for groups to sit on at Oakland Outdoors. - Credit: Jessica Clements

From burgers to burritos, these are the street food events running in and around Norwich over the next few months.

The Pig Pen with hay for children to play in at Oakland Outdoors. - Credit: Jessica Clements

1. Oakland Outdoors

Where: The Little Norfolk Farm, Sandy Lane, Horsford, NR10 3FB

When: Saturdays, 3pm until late until at least September 24

Price: Free entry

This summer-long street food event has returned by popular demand for 2022 with local sweet and savoury vendors.

There is also a bar, live music and an area of hay for children to play in called the pig pen, with free parking at the farm.

Tuck into delicious street food at Junkyard Market in Norwich. - Credit: Junkyard Market

2. Junkyard Market, Norwich

Where: St Mary's Works, Norwich, NR3 1QA

When: Ongoing, Fridays: 5pm-10pm, Saturdays: 12noon-10pm, Sundays: 12noon-7:30pm, book a time slot

Price: Free, book on Junkyard Market website

This street food event launched in response to the pandemic in 2020 in the car park at St Mary's Works.

After its success it has continued to run weekly in Norwich with a mix of local and national street food vendors, with cocktails and beers and DJs in the evening.

Morgan Lewis, 19, owner of Bakeaholics in Attleborough. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

3. Street Food Nights

Where: Park Farm Hotel and Leisure, Norwich Road, Hethersett, NR9 3DL

When: Mondays and Tuesdays until end of August, 5pm-8pm

Price: Free entry

This spa hotel on the outskirts of the city opens up its garden during the summer with street food for all to enjoy.

There are at least two vendors each night, with The Bucket List and Attleborough-based Bakeaholics there every Tuesday this month, and you can buy drinks from the bar.

The Foodies Festival is heading to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2022. - Credit: Terry Applin

4. The Foodies Festival, Norwich

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ

When: September 9: 12pm-9pm, September 10: 11am-9pm, September 11: 11am-8pm

Price: Day adult tickets start at £18 or £38 for the weekend, with concession, child, VIP and family tickets available, book online

This touring food festival is heading to Norwich for the first time this year and will feature delicious street food and cookery theatres with top chefs.

Live music is also a big part of the weekend with Liberty X and S Club All Stars headlining on Friday, followed by Sophie Ellis-Bextor on Saturday and Scouting for Girls on Sunday.

Matthew Owen, from Lowestoft, enjoying the Sausage and Cider Fest in Norwich. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

5. Sausage and Cider Festival

Where: St Andrews and Blackfriars Hall, St Andrews Hall Plain, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: September 24, two time slots at 12pm-5pm and 6pm-11pm

Price: £12.50 plus booking fee, book online

Another touring event, the Sausage and Cider Festival returns to St Andrew's Hall this September.

It will feature sausage and cider flavours from around the world with live music, eating competitions, craft beers and a gin bar too.