Video
5 street food events you can visit in and around Norwich
- Credit: Jessica Clements
From burgers to burritos, these are the street food events running in and around Norwich over the next few months.
1. Oakland Outdoors
Where: The Little Norfolk Farm, Sandy Lane, Horsford, NR10 3FB
When: Saturdays, 3pm until late until at least September 24
Price: Free entry
This summer-long street food event has returned by popular demand for 2022 with local sweet and savoury vendors.
There is also a bar, live music and an area of hay for children to play in called the pig pen, with free parking at the farm.
2. Junkyard Market, Norwich
Most Read
- 1 Music festival cancelled due to costs and 'complexity of running it'
- 2 Emergency services called to reports of fire in city centre
- 3 Bench seats 'ripped out' at beauty spot as vandals strike again
- 4 Clyde the tortoise undergoes shell surgery after being struck by train
- 5 City woman 'on the brink' after getting no Ukraine payments
- 6 Two-car crash in Norwich causes delays
- 7 Man assaulted after getting into argument in city
- 8 Much-loved family home with built-in salon up for auction for £400k
- 9 Homes under the planner: Schemes lodged, approved and rejected in Norwich
- 10 All you need to know ahead of Sundown Festival 2022
Where: St Mary's Works, Norwich, NR3 1QA
When: Ongoing, Fridays: 5pm-10pm, Saturdays: 12noon-10pm, Sundays: 12noon-7:30pm, book a time slot
Price: Free, book on Junkyard Market website
This street food event launched in response to the pandemic in 2020 in the car park at St Mary's Works.
After its success it has continued to run weekly in Norwich with a mix of local and national street food vendors, with cocktails and beers and DJs in the evening.
3. Street Food Nights
Where: Park Farm Hotel and Leisure, Norwich Road, Hethersett, NR9 3DL
When: Mondays and Tuesdays until end of August, 5pm-8pm
Price: Free entry
This spa hotel on the outskirts of the city opens up its garden during the summer with street food for all to enjoy.
There are at least two vendors each night, with The Bucket List and Attleborough-based Bakeaholics there every Tuesday this month, and you can buy drinks from the bar.
4. The Foodies Festival, Norwich
Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ
When: September 9: 12pm-9pm, September 10: 11am-9pm, September 11: 11am-8pm
Price: Day adult tickets start at £18 or £38 for the weekend, with concession, child, VIP and family tickets available, book online
This touring food festival is heading to Norwich for the first time this year and will feature delicious street food and cookery theatres with top chefs.
Live music is also a big part of the weekend with Liberty X and S Club All Stars headlining on Friday, followed by Sophie Ellis-Bextor on Saturday and Scouting for Girls on Sunday.
5. Sausage and Cider Festival
Where: St Andrews and Blackfriars Hall, St Andrews Hall Plain, Norwich, NR3 1AU
When: September 24, two time slots at 12pm-5pm and 6pm-11pm
Price: £12.50 plus booking fee, book online
Another touring event, the Sausage and Cider Festival returns to St Andrew's Hall this September.
It will feature sausage and cider flavours from around the world with live music, eating competitions, craft beers and a gin bar too.