Street food and live music Saturdays back for summer at farm near Norwich

There are hay bales for groups to sit on at Oakland Outdoors. - Credit: Jessica Clements

Enjoy all the fun of the farm while tucking into tasty street food as a popular summer-long event returns.

Oakland Outdoors is back at The Little Norfolk Farm in Horsford, on the outskirts of Norwich, this Saturday, July 16, from 3pm until late and there is free entry and parking.

Amma's Kitchen serves authentic Sri Lankan street food. - Credit: Amma's Kitchen

This weekend's vendors are East Coast Pizza, Amma's Kitchen, What Aimee Baked and Farriers Refreshments.

A DJ will be playing chilled Ibiza classics from 4pm and there is an area of hay for children to play in called the pig pen.

Oakland Outdoors will then run every Saturday at the same time until at least September 24.

The Pig Pen with hay for children to play in at Oakland Outdoors. - Credit: Jessica Clements

Miss Clements said: "It is a really nice chilled evening and it is so enjoyable for the local people to have something they can bring the kids to and not worry as it is completely fenced in."

The event first launched in the summer of 2020 as a way to diversify during the pandemic as before it was just an egg farm.

Jessica Clements outside The Little Norfolk Farm Shop when it opened in 2021. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Since then, owners Jessica Clements and Ashley Lawrence have also launched a farm shop and wild camping.

The name of the business was changed from Oakland Organic Eggs to The Little Norfolk Farm to reflect this expansion.