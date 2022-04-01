Weekly street food event with local vendors launching outside Norwich hotel

Street food weekends are launching outside the Holiday Inn Express in Drayton High Road, Norwich - pictured is organiser Danny Banthorpe. - Credit: The Bucket List/Brittany Woodman/James Randle

From loaded fries to pizza, a street food event is launching in Norwich with a whole host of local vendors.

You will be able to get street food from a pitch outside The Holiday Inn Express in Drayton High Road from April 1.

It will run on Fridays from 4pm to 9pm and weekends 12pm to 8pm/9pm.

Then from late April it will also take place on Thursdays.

It will begin with one vendor a night, which will grow to two or three if it proves successful, and this weekend is Elsie's Pizza (Friday), The Bucket List (Saturday) and The Yorky Shack (Sunday).

A range of chip buckets on offer from The Bucket List. - Credit: The Bucket List

There is free parking and customers can takeaway or sit in the hotel beer garden, with a bar there too.

The line-up so far for the weekly street food event in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

Organiser Danny Banthorpe, who previously ran Eating Street at the Norfolk Showground, said: "We pride ourselves in having 100pc local traders and we want to showcase as many as we can."