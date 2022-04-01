Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Weekly street food event with local vendors launching outside Norwich hotel

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:42 AM April 1, 2022
Updated: 11:44 AM April 1, 2022
Street food weekends are launching in Norwich, pictured is organiser Danny Banthorpe and some of the vendors.

Street food weekends are launching outside the Holiday Inn Express in Drayton High Road, Norwich - pictured is organiser Danny Banthorpe. - Credit: The Bucket List/Brittany Woodman/James Randle

From loaded fries to pizza, a street food event is launching in Norwich with a whole host of local vendors.

You will be able to get street food from a pitch outside The Holiday Inn Express in Drayton High Road from April 1.

It will run on Fridays from 4pm to 9pm and weekends 12pm to 8pm/9pm.

Then from late April it will also take place on Thursdays. 

It will begin with one vendor a night, which will grow to two or three if it proves successful, and this weekend is Elsie's Pizza (Friday), The Bucket List (Saturday) and The Yorky Shack (Sunday). 

A range of chip buckets on offer from The Bucket List. 

A range of chip buckets on offer from The Bucket List. - Credit: The Bucket List

There is free parking and customers can takeaway or sit in the hotel beer garden, with a bar there too.

The line-up so far for the weekly street food event in Norwich. 

The line-up so far for the weekly street food event in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

Organiser Danny Banthorpe, who previously ran Eating Street at the Norfolk Showground, said: "We pride ourselves in having 100pc local traders and we want to showcase as many as we can." 

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Rachel Watkins and Stephen Knock, owners of Norwich Cauldron on Magdalen Street in Norwich. Picture:

Subscriber Exclusive

Shoppers bewitched as Harry Potter-themed store opens in city

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
New homes are being proposed for land between Fir Covert Road and Reepham Road in Taverham.

Subscriber Exclusive

Developers submit new homes plan for land off NDR roundabout

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks in other parts of Norwich, like Low Road and Riverside Close, have halted while works along Sweet Briar Road

Sweet Briar Road closure to continue 'for at least another month'

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Phase Eight is one of the fashion brands opening in Chantry Place Norwich.

Three fashion brands opening in Norwich shopping centre

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon