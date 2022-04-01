Weekly street food event with local vendors launching outside Norwich hotel
- Credit: The Bucket List/Brittany Woodman/James Randle
From loaded fries to pizza, a street food event is launching in Norwich with a whole host of local vendors.
You will be able to get street food from a pitch outside The Holiday Inn Express in Drayton High Road from April 1.
It will run on Fridays from 4pm to 9pm and weekends 12pm to 8pm/9pm.
Then from late April it will also take place on Thursdays.
It will begin with one vendor a night, which will grow to two or three if it proves successful, and this weekend is Elsie's Pizza (Friday), The Bucket List (Saturday) and The Yorky Shack (Sunday).
There is free parking and customers can takeaway or sit in the hotel beer garden, with a bar there too.
Organiser Danny Banthorpe, who previously ran Eating Street at the Norfolk Showground, said: "We pride ourselves in having 100pc local traders and we want to showcase as many as we can."