Video
Takeaway van in pub car park serving street food and roasts a big hit
- Credit: Victoria Pertusa
A chef who started a takeaway street food van after his catering business was heavily impacted by coronavirus has been cooking up a storm in a pub car park.
Keith Evans, 46, from Old Catton, launched Street Flavours last May from a converted horse box outside the Blue Boar pub in Sprowston.
Mr Evans set up his own business called Hidden Kitchen Catering in April 2019 and bought the trailer just before the first lockdown so he could serve street food at weddings and other events.
After all his upcoming bookings were cancelled or postponed, he revamped the van and parked it outside the pub, where he is also the head chef, and the menu of loaded 'funky' fries and chicken thighs proved popular.
When the Blue Boar reopened in July, Street Flavours was put on hold as Mr Evans was needed back in the pub as it was so busy and the van reopened in October.
Mr Evans said: "I never thought I would serve my food in takeaway boxes and it is hard but good.
"I've been surprised with the reaction and a lot of people really backed it and the owners of the pub have been fantastic."
Most Read
- 1 Historic pub being transformed into £1million luxury home
- 2 Couple 'in state of undress' at beauty spot fined for lockdown breach
- 3 £2.5m train station plan could slash city bus times
- 4 Bid to improve 'incredibly dangerous' roads on the edge of Norwich
- 5 Hair salon up for sale as boss accuses government of 'letting us fail'
- 6 Man caught at Norwich Railway Station with 141 wraps of hard drugs
- 7 Man taken to hospital after eight-hour incident on Norwich river
- 8 Who was jailed in Norfolk's courts this week?
- 9 Have your say on £330,000 roundabout revamp
- 10 Mental health hospital shuts after inspectors ban new patients
Street Flavours is now open from 12pm to 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays with loaded fries and the other option changes fortnightly, which is currently hot dogs and burgers next, and he uses local produce.
On Sundays, it is open 12pm to 4pm for roast dinners with all the trimmings, with a choice of beef, chicken, pork or a nut roast, and from 10am to 2pm on all days customers can get coffee and sausage rolls.
Mr Evans added: "Once the pub is back open, I want to get the pub food back on the map and keep Street Flavours for Friday and Saturday night and then do coffee, sausage rolls and sandwiches takeaways throughout the week."
See the menu on the @street_flavours_ Instagram page or Blue Boar Norwich Facebook page and call 07786 428154 to order.
Pre-ordering is advised and you must wear a face mask to collect.