Takeaway van in pub car park serving street food and roasts a big hit

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:18 PM February 20, 2021    Updated: 4:32 PM February 20, 2021
Chef Keith Evans runs Street Flavours food van in a converted horse box outside The Blue Boar pub in Sprowston. 

Chef Keith Evans runs Street Flavours food van in a converted horse box outside The Blue Boar pub in Sprowston. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A chef who started a takeaway street food van after his catering business was heavily impacted by coronavirus has been cooking up a storm in a pub car park. 

Keith Evans, 46, from Old Catton, launched Street Flavours last May from a converted horse box outside the Blue Boar pub in Sprowston.

Mr Evans set up his own business called Hidden Kitchen Catering in April 2019 and bought the trailer just before the first lockdown so he could serve street food at weddings and other events.

Loaded 'funky' fries from Street Flavours. 

Loaded 'funky' fries from Street Flavours. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

After all his upcoming bookings were cancelled or postponed, he revamped the van and parked it outside the pub, where he is also the head chef, and the menu of loaded 'funky' fries and chicken thighs proved popular.

When the Blue Boar reopened in July, Street Flavours was put on hold as Mr Evans was needed back in the pub as it was so busy and the van reopened in October. 

Keith Evans launched Street Flavours at The Blue Boar pub in Sprowston, where he is also the head chef, last May. 

Keith Evans launched Street Flavours at The Blue Boar pub in Sprowston, where he is also the head chef, last May. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Mr Evans said: "I never thought I would serve my food in takeaway boxes and it is hard but good.

"I've been surprised with the reaction and a lot of people really backed it and the owners of the pub have been fantastic."

Street Flavours is now open from 12pm to 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays with loaded fries and the other option changes fortnightly, which is currently hot dogs and burgers next, and he uses local produce.

Hot dog from Street Flavours food van outside the Blue Boar pub. 

Hot dog from Street Flavours food van outside the Blue Boar pub. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa


On Sundays, it is open 12pm to 4pm for roast dinners with all the trimmings, with a choice of beef, chicken, pork or a nut roast, and from 10am to 2pm on all days customers can get coffee and sausage rolls.

Street Flavours food van. 

Street Flavours food van. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Mr Evans added: "Once the pub is back open, I want to get the pub food back on the map and keep Street Flavours for Friday and Saturday night and then do coffee, sausage rolls and sandwiches takeaways throughout the week." 

See the menu on the @street_flavours_ Instagram page or Blue Boar Norwich Facebook page and call 07786 428154 to order.

Pre-ordering is advised and you must wear a face mask to collect. 

