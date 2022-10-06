Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

City BBQ joint to start serving roast dinners

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:49 AM October 6, 2022
Stoked, a vegan barbeque restaurant based at the Artichoke pub in Norwich is serving roast dinners

Stoked, a vegan barbeque restaurant based at the Artichoke pub in Norwich is swapping American classics for a British favourite on Sundays - Credit: Harley Wright/Stoked

A city street food kitchen known for its southern American-inspired barbeque dishes has now set its sights on a British classic.

Stoked, based at The Artichoke pub in Magdalen Road, will be serving roast dinners this Sunday from 12pm - 6pm.

The plant-based firm has been a resident at the NR3 watering hole since August and now settled, it plans to expand its offerings starting with the Sunday favourite.

Owner Billy Reeve, 33, said: "The past two months in Norwich have been fantastic and now we are looking to expand what we offer.

"Most vegan roasts either come without a centrepiece or a nut roast which can be hit and miss but we'll be serving our roasts with a delicious Jerusalem artichoke, celeriac and truffle wellington alongside port gravy, herby roast potatoes and lots of veg and stuffing.

"Later this year we will also be offering a four course fine dining evening which we hope to start in November."

Mid-week punters can also get a cheaper night out on Wednesdays, as Stoked are offering 2-4-1 on main meals.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Jules Bevis died at a charity boxing event

Man who died at charity boxing event in Norwich named

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictured inset is councillor Beth Jones 

Nurses 'considering leaving' jobs over parking charges

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
St Stephens Street in Norwich

St Stephens Street revamp branded a waste of money as opening date nears

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Homeless people have set up tents in Orford Place. Pictured inset is Tess Bickerstaff, owner of Norwich Yoga Central

Trade plummets for business after homeless disputes in city centre

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon