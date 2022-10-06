City BBQ joint to start serving roast dinners

Stoked, a vegan barbeque restaurant based at the Artichoke pub in Norwich is swapping American classics for a British favourite on Sundays - Credit: Harley Wright/Stoked

A city street food kitchen known for its southern American-inspired barbeque dishes has now set its sights on a British classic.

Stoked, based at The Artichoke pub in Magdalen Road, will be serving roast dinners this Sunday from 12pm - 6pm.

The plant-based firm has been a resident at the NR3 watering hole since August and now settled, it plans to expand its offerings starting with the Sunday favourite.

Owner Billy Reeve, 33, said: "The past two months in Norwich have been fantastic and now we are looking to expand what we offer.

"Most vegan roasts either come without a centrepiece or a nut roast which can be hit and miss but we'll be serving our roasts with a delicious Jerusalem artichoke, celeriac and truffle wellington alongside port gravy, herby roast potatoes and lots of veg and stuffing.

"Later this year we will also be offering a four course fine dining evening which we hope to start in November."

Mid-week punters can also get a cheaper night out on Wednesdays, as Stoked are offering 2-4-1 on main meals.