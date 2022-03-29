Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich pantry named one of the best farm shops in the UK

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:11 PM March 29, 2022
St Giles Pantry open seven days a week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

St Giles Pantry in Norwich has been named one of the best farm shops in the UK. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A city pantry has been named one of the best farm shops in the UK.

St Giles Pantry, located in Upper St Giles, was ranked fourth in the country due to its green approach, according to sustainability experts Pebble.

The firm recognised the shop for its focus on sourcing local produce and using suppliers within a 40-mile radius of Norwich.

Following the announcement, St Giles Pantry said on Instagram: "Buying locally produced food is not only better for the environment because of the reduction in CO2 emissions and the positive impact on the local economy, but it also helps our sustainable farmers who tend to produce healthier produce."

The pantry stocks coffee, wine and ales which are made by independent roasters and producers.

It also sells freshly baked goods and hosts events for the community.

