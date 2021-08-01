News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich pub to temporarily close this summer because of 'pingdemic'

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 5:13 PM August 1, 2021   
Customers enjoying a drink outside the St Andrews Brew House on Saturday afternoon

A Norwich pub has promised to return with a vengeance this autumn after temporarily closing this summer due to the pandemic.

In a post on Instagram, St Andrews Brewhouse on St Andrews Street said: "After all the pings and things the pandemic has thrown at us we have decided to take and an extended summer holiday."

But it added: "We will be back with a vengeance in September ready to bring you Oktoberfest beery fun and of course get you ready for that festive season we all love so much. Have a great August Norwich and see you soon for an awesome autumn."

The pub and restaurant, which has its own brewery, opened in 2015 in what used to be Delaneys Irish bar.

St Andrews Brewhouse was contacted for a comment.



