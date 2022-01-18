News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Farmers' market near Norwich set to reopen for the new year

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:37 PM January 18, 2022
Spixworth Village Hall on Crostwick Lane near Norwich

- Credit: Google

A village farmers' market is coming back for the new year with 25 vendors.

The Spixworth Farmers' Market showcases local produce, from cheese to cake to cards.

The market takes place on every fourth Saturday of the month, with the next being on Saturday, January 22.

Vendors attending the market on January 22 include Copland Family Bakers from Great Yarmouth, Ottleys Blue Welly Farm from Bacton, Georges Groceries from Rollesby, and The Flora Candle Company.

The market will also have refreshments available and a raffle with a prize of £15 worth of vouchers for the stalls which are valid for three months.

Spixworth Farmers' Market and Crafts at Spixworth Village Hall will be open on January 22 from 9.30am to 12pm.

The organisers ask attendants to wear a mask inside the village hall as well as observe social distancing.

