City restaurant to host event with unlimited buffet and 'famous performers'

Spice Valley owners Wali Ullah and Mintu Rahman are hosting a special event for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Spice Valley/Archant

Lovers of Indian food will be able to tuck into all their favourites at an unlimited buffet being offered by one city restaurant.

Spice Valley in Magdalen Street is to offer an all-you-can-eat buffet on Thursday, June 2, with Bollywood entertainment in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The event will run from 6pm to 9pm and will cost £25.95 per person for the four-course buffet dinner.

Alongside the food, there will be Bollywood singer Shilpi and dancer Selina with her team of belly dancers.

Co-owner, Wali Ullah said: "It's going to be a really special night, we've already had a lot of people booking and we're going to keep them rocking.

"We usually hold events like this every eight weeks, but this one is going to be really special with famous performers, we're really going to rock."

The event will mix Indian and British culture, with Mr Ullah planning to deck the restaurant out in Union Jack bunting to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

He added: "We want to surprise the customers, we're going to have the Union Jack up and lots of decorations, it's going to be a great night."