Norwich curry house shortlisted for best restaurant at British Curry Awards

A Norwich curry house has been shortlisted for best restaurant in the British Curry Awards.

The UK’s favourite curry restaurants, as nominated for by the British public, will once again be honoured at the British Curry Awards as it returns for its 17th year.

Among them will be Norwich’s Spice Valley, located in Magdalen Street, which has been shorted listed for the Best Restaurant East Midlands Award.

The finest curry restaurateurs from across the UK are invited to the awards ceremony, in association with Just Eat, in London at Battersea Evolution on Monday November 29.

The ‘Curry Oscars’, coined by former Prime Minister David Cameron, will once again welcome personalities from the worlds of politics, sport, showbiz and entertainment alongside celebrity chefs and curry restaurant owners and their staff from across the country.

Following the challenges faced by the industry over the past 18 months, this year’s ceremony will acknowledge the industry’s spirit and resilience through difficult times.

British Curry Awards founder, Enam Ali MBE, said: “It gives me great joy that, after the challenges of the last 18 months, my industry friends in the UK curry fraternity and public figures will unite once again in person at the home of the British Curry Awards to celebrate the nation’s favourite curry houses while also recognising the issues we, as an industry and as a nation, have faced during the pandemic.

“Testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of the cross-generational migrant community that comprises the UK’s curry industry, we have come back ever more determined to serve curry lovers up and down the country.”

Andrew Kenny, UK managing director for Just Eat added: “It’s a great honour to once again be sponsoring the British Curry Awards. After an incredibly challenging 18 months, there’s never been a better time to recognise the resilient and hard-working individuals within the restaurant and takeaway sector.

“Despite the many obstacles faced, from shortages in the supply chain to difficulty in recruiting skilled workers, restaurants have risen to the occasion and delivered customers a taste of normality when they needed it the most.

“We want to ensure that takeaway restaurants – especially in this sector which contributes so much to British culture – don’t just survive, but thrive, in today’s challenging economic climate.”