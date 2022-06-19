Spice Girls-themed bottomless brunch coming to Norwich

Spice Girls fans will not want to miss this zigazig ah-mazing bottomless brunch coming to a Norwich bar.

Revolution in Queen Street is hosting the 90s-inspired drag brunch on Sunday, July 17 from 4pm until 6pm.

You and your mates will definitely "wannabe" there and it will be hosted by Zoe Promiscuous and Baby Lisxous with live performances.

As well as enjoying an afternoon of girl power, you will be able to get unlimited cocktails for two hours and a brunch dish.

Revolution regularly hosts drag bingo nights and themed bottomless brunches and the latest one is expected to sell-out.

You can call or email the venue to book a table so say you'll be there!