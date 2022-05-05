Beer slushies go on sale at city market stall

Toby Westgarth, inset, of Sir Toby's Beers has introduced beer slushies at the Norwich Market stall. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Kate Wolstenholme

Shoppers gasping for a fizz-filled refreshment need look no further than a stall on the market selling frozen beer slushies.

Just weeks ago, Sir Toby's Beers stall launched its Stofferhofer and Belgian Cherry frozen delights which have proved a huge hit with customers.

Heralded as "a mulled wine for the summer", Sir Toby's Beers founder, Toby Westgarth, introduced the light beers in an attempt to give the average drinker a post-shopping pick-me-up after a day on the market.

Sir Toby's Beers have launched slushie beers for the summer. Pavi Pat, of Sir Toby's Beers. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

He said: "It doesn't sound that appealing in comparison to a standard bitter and we are a beer stop first and foremost.

Toby Westgarth of Sir Toby's Beers on Norwich Market. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"But because we're right at the end of the market we have lots of different people coming in and we really love that.

"We wanted to offer something to people who are not hardcore beer nerds.

"We want it to be something someone can have after a shopping trip round the city or on the market, like a mulled wine but for summer."

Sir Toby's Beers beers have launched slushie beers for the summer. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Mr Westgarth said the idea came to him and co-owner Dominic Burke when they saw a brewer offering it at a trade show.

He added: "We wanted to do something a little bit different and we went to a convention in London where one brewer was doing them with sour beer.

"But we decided that we didn't want our customers to be totally sozzled so we've made ours a little lighter."

Sir Toby's Beers beers have launched slushie beers for the summer. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The grapefruit-flavoured, 2.5pc alcohol Stofferhofer slushie is priced at £4.95 and made from Radler, while the 3.6pc alcohol Belgian Cherry is made from Kriek and costs £5.95.

Mr Westgarth says market traders and punters have already been queuing up in their masses for the frothy fruity sensation.

Sir Toby's Beers beers have launched slushie beers for the summer. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

He said: "We're lucky it has been a busy weekend, they really appeal to non-beer nerds because we've not been too ridiculous.

"They're not too strong so they're perfect for a lunchtime drink.

"We're really pleased to have them up and running."

And now Sir Toby's Beers are partnering with market neighbours Cocina Mia to offer their slushie wares alongside the Chilean stall's traditional dishes from Thursday to Saturday between 5pm and 9pm, allowing fans to spend the evening on the market.

The Evening News taste test

Sir Toby's Beers beers have launched slushie beers for the summer. Norwich Evening News reporters Robbie Nichols and Casey Cooper-Fiske trying the slushies with Pavi Pat, of Sir Toby's Beers. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Evening News reporters Robbie Nichols and Casey Cooper-Fiske give their verdict, saying: "The Belgian Cherry did not taste as beery as expected and instead slithered down like a fruity smoothie or milkshake.

"Froth can get in the way while drinking so it's worth waiting for some of it to evaporate before sipping but the cherry flavour provides welcome refreshment after a hard day's work.

"The cherry option has just enough alcohol to offer a small lift, however the Stofferhofer's low alcohol content means it feels more like a a fruity drink than a beer.

"The grapefruit flavour provided a delightfully refreshing alternative to the standard chilled lager.

"Both drinks felt like a new, alcoholic adaption of a children's classic."