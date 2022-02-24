Dine al fresco on Norwich Market with pizza, tapas and churros

Norwich Market Nights returns with Churros For The People and Italian Street Food. - Credit: Churros for the People/Sir Toby's Beers

Enjoy a taste of Spain and Italy as Norwich Market Nights returns this weekend.

Sir Toby's Beers runs the event every third Friday and Saturday of the month and it was first launched in 2020 in response to the Covid pandemic.

Tables and chairs are placed in the market aisles with different food vendors each time.

Dine al fresco at Norwich Market Nights, where you can enjoy food from the stalls and drinks from Sir Toby's Beers. - Credit: Supplied

This Friday (February 25) will be Churros For The People, which will serve chorizo sandwiches, Gambas Pil Pil, tapas and churros.

On Saturday (February 26) it is the turn of Italian Street Food with pizzas and burgers.

Sir Toby's Beers provide the drinks, which will include 60 different cans and bottled beers and kegs from Liquid Light Brewing Company.

Toby Westgarth, who runs the stall with Dominic Burke, said: "It has gone brilliantly and people are really supportive with many rebooking each month."

Tapas from Churros for the People. - Credit: Churros for the People

You can book for the whole evening from 6.30pm to 9.30pm at sirtobysbeers.co.uk/whatson

Sir Toby's Beers is also celebrating its fourth birthday on Saturday, March 12 and it will be open from 10am with DJs Effy and Ryan from 7pm.