News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Dine al fresco on Norwich Market with pizza, tapas and churros

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:43 PM February 24, 2022
Norwich Market Nights returns with Churros For The People and Italian Street Food. 

Norwich Market Nights returns with Churros For The People and Italian Street Food. - Credit: Churros for the People/Sir Toby's Beers

Enjoy a taste of Spain and Italy as Norwich Market Nights returns this weekend.

Sir Toby's Beers runs the event every third Friday and Saturday of the month and it was first launched in 2020 in response to the Covid pandemic.

Tables and chairs are placed in the market aisles with different food vendors each time. 

Dine al fresco at Norwich Market Nights, where you can enjoy food from the stalls and drinks from Sir Toby's Beers. 

Dine al fresco at Norwich Market Nights, where you can enjoy food from the stalls and drinks from Sir Toby's Beers. - Credit: Supplied

This Friday (February 25) will be Churros For The People, which will serve chorizo sandwiches, Gambas Pil Pil, tapas and churros.

On Saturday (February 26) it is the turn of Italian Street Food with pizzas and burgers.

Sir Toby's Beers provide the drinks, which will include 60 different cans and bottled beers and kegs from Liquid Light Brewing Company. 

Toby Westgarth, who runs the stall with Dominic Burke, said: "It has gone brilliantly and people are really supportive with many rebooking each month."

Tapas from Churros for the People. 

Tapas from Churros for the People. - Credit: Churros for the People

You can book for the whole evening from 6.30pm to 9.30pm at sirtobysbeers.co.uk/whatson

Most Read

  1. 1 Road near Norwich Airport to partially close for four weeks
  2. 2 Norwich cake shop giving goodie bags to first 50 customers on opening day
  3. 3 New Lidl store opening in Taverham
  1. 4 'She was screaming in pain': Fears over recalled baby formula
  2. 5 Armed police swoop on city street after phone is mistaken for gun
  3. 6 Norwich firm puts Britain 'back on the map' with £30,000 hand-made watches
  4. 7 Heavy traffic causes delays across city
  5. 8 City woman who won Tipping Point takes part in 'game changer' Covid trial
  6. 9 Grade II listed £1.3m hotel near Norwich looking for new owner
  7. 10 County lines dealer caught with list of city alleyways for trading drugs

Sir Toby's Beers is also celebrating its fourth birthday on Saturday, March 12 and it will be open from 10am with DJs Effy and Ryan from 7pm. 

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Don't Miss

A video shows Beau Pellin asking for help and security staff appearing to walk away at the Norwich Waterfront. 

City woman left 'in the cold' after alleged spiking incident

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Yassin Rashid, owner of Family Food Store on Plumstead Road in Thorpe, pictured with some bread from

See inside Norwich's Tardis food shop offering '99pc of the world's spices'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
More business owners in St Augustines Street have expressed their disdain at the temporary repairs

Anger grows as yet more flagstones stripped from historic street

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Barry's of Norwich Market is closing down. Debbie Worley Owner & Stall manager and Josh Worley

Norwich Live News

Norwich Market stall closing after 50 years holding half price sale

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon