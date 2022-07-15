Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

5 shop cafés where kids can eat for free or cheap this summer

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:01 PM July 15, 2022
Children across England and Wales can eat for just £1 in Asda cafés this summer

Children across England and Wales can eat for just £1 in Asda cafés this summer - Credit: Asda

Many families are feeling the pinch amid the cost of living crisis and the added pressure of the upcoming summer holidays.

And with food prices increasing month after month, some of the city's supermarkets are trying to lighten the load by offering deals in their cafés.

Here are five shops where children can eat for free, or at a discounted rate, during the summer holidays.

1. Asda 

Kids can get a hot or cold meal for £1 all day every day from July 25 until September 4  - with no minimum adult spend required.

Customers can also get a free Ella's Kitchen pouch for a child under 18 months with any purchase in the café.

2 Sainsbury's 

Children can eat for £1 with the purchase of an adult main meal costing more than £5.20. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Location of national brand's new city store revealed
  2. 2 Police hunting wanted man in Norwich
  3. 3 Fire ripped through flats above parade of shops in south Norfolk
  1. 4 Flat conversion plan throws future of pub into question
  2. 5 City chip shop still waiting to learn if building is sinking
  3. 6 Victorian home in Golden Triangle nominated for 'House of the Year' award
  4. 7 Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in city centre
  5. 8 Homeowners will be left without street lights in new estate
  6. 9 Play area closed at city pub just weeks after reopening
  7. 10 Wanted Norwich man arrested after handing himself in

This deal is for a hot meal in the café and runs from Monday to Friday as part of their summer menu.

3. Morrisons

One child can eat free when an adult spends £4.99 or more on a meal.

This deal is valid all day every day as part of the summer menu.

4. Marks and Spencer

Kids can get a free meal when adults spend £4 in the café. Meals include a main, a side, a drink and a piece of fruit.

This deal starts after 3pm and is running until September 3.

5. Dunelm

Children eat for free when an adult spends £4 in the Pausa Café from June 27.

The meal includes a mini main, two snacks and a drink.

Cost of Living
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The dinosaur is removed for repairs.

GoGoDiscover

'It's heartbreaking' - Another charity dinosaur vandalised in city centre

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Run Norwich 2017. Picture: Run Norwich

Run Norwich

Run Norwich postponed due to hot weather

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A teenager was arrested in Vauxhall Street, Norwich, for drug dealing breaching bail

Norwich Live News

Teenager arrested for dealing drugs and breaching bail in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Paul Liu, owner of Duck Sifu, spent £30,000 to revamp the restaurant which used to be called The Chicken Shop.

Chinese street food restaurant opens in city after £30k revamp

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon