5 shop cafés where kids can eat for free or cheap this summer

Children across England and Wales can eat for just £1 in Asda cafés this summer - Credit: Asda

Many families are feeling the pinch amid the cost of living crisis and the added pressure of the upcoming summer holidays.

And with food prices increasing month after month, some of the city's supermarkets are trying to lighten the load by offering deals in their cafés.

Here are five shops where children can eat for free, or at a discounted rate, during the summer holidays.

1. Asda

Kids can get a hot or cold meal for £1 all day every day from July 25 until September 4 - with no minimum adult spend required.

Customers can also get a free Ella's Kitchen pouch for a child under 18 months with any purchase in the café.

2 Sainsbury's

Children can eat for £1 with the purchase of an adult main meal costing more than £5.20.

This deal is for a hot meal in the café and runs from Monday to Friday as part of their summer menu.

3. Morrisons

One child can eat free when an adult spends £4.99 or more on a meal.

This deal is valid all day every day as part of the summer menu.

4. Marks and Spencer

Kids can get a free meal when adults spend £4 in the café. Meals include a main, a side, a drink and a piece of fruit.

This deal starts after 3pm and is running until September 3.

5. Dunelm

Children eat for free when an adult spends £4 in the Pausa Café from June 27.

The meal includes a mini main, two snacks and a drink.