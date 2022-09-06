Britain's Top Takeaways winner heading to Norwich street food park

Winner of BBC2's Britain's Top Takeaways is coming to Junkyard Market in Norwich. - Credit: Junkyard Market/Killa Waffles

From seafood to macaroni cheese, there is something for everyone as the September line-up for Junkyard Market is announced.

The Norwich street food event takes place outside St Mary's Works and was first launched in 2020 in response to the pandemic.

It has continued as a weekly fixture in the city, running every Friday from 5pm to 10pm, Saturday from 12noon to 10pm and Sunday from 12noon to 7.30pm, with regular DJs and children's activities too.

Randy's Seafood is one of the September vendors. - Credit: Maria Somerton

It features both local street food traders and top eateries from across the country, with cocktails and beers available from shipping container bars.

One of the new vendors this month is London-based Killa Waffles, which serves savoury waffle cones and burgers.

It won the fried chicken episode of BBC2's Britain's Top Takeaways.

Killa Waffles serves savoury waffles and burgers. - Credit: Killa Waffles

This is the line-up for September at Junkyard Market:

September 9-11 - One Tonne, Bucket List, Hen House, Moody Cow, Waaghoba, Food Dude

September 16-18 - One Tonne, Colombo Street, Phat Khao, Randys, Churros & Chorizo, Food Dude

September 23-25 - One Tonne, Mac Factory, Jerk Nation, Hen House, Elsies Pizza, Moody Cow, Christophe’s Crepes

September 30 - October 2 - One Tonne, Mac Factory, Jerk Nation, Gringos, Elsies, Killa Waffles, The Chocolate Bar Baker

You can book a table on the Junkyard Market website.