Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Britain's Top Takeaways winner heading to Norwich street food park

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:34 PM September 6, 2022
Winner of BBC2's Britain's Top Takeaways is coming to Junkyard Market in Norwich. 

Winner of BBC2's Britain's Top Takeaways is coming to Junkyard Market in Norwich. - Credit: Junkyard Market/Killa Waffles

From seafood to macaroni cheese, there is something for everyone as the September line-up for Junkyard Market is announced.

The Norwich street food event takes place outside St Mary's Works and was first launched in 2020 in response to the pandemic.

It has continued as a weekly fixture in the city, running every Friday from 5pm to 10pm, Saturday from 12noon to 10pm and Sunday from 12noon to 7.30pm, with regular DJs and children's activities too. 

A crab salad and hot garlic lobster available from Randy's Seafood. 

Randy's Seafood is one of the September vendors. - Credit: Maria Somerton

It features both local street food traders and top eateries from across the country, with cocktails and beers available from shipping container bars.

One of the new vendors this month is London-based Killa Waffles, which serves savoury waffle cones and burgers.

It won the fried chicken episode of BBC2's Britain's Top Takeaways. 

Killa Waffles serves savoury waffles and burgers. 

Killa Waffles serves savoury waffles and burgers. - Credit: Killa Waffles

This is the line-up for September at Junkyard Market:

September 9-11 - One Tonne, Bucket List, Hen House, Moody Cow, Waaghoba, Food Dude
September 16-18 - One Tonne, Colombo Street, Phat Khao, Randys, Churros & Chorizo, Food Dude
September 23-25 - One Tonne, Mac Factory, Jerk Nation, Hen House, Elsies Pizza, Moody Cow, Christophe’s Crepes
September 30 - October 2 - One Tonne, Mac Factory, Jerk Nation, Gringos, Elsies, Killa Waffles, The Chocolate Bar Baker

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 reopens following serious crash involving lorry and pedestrian
  2. 2 Huge clean-up operation begins after piles of rubbish left at Sundown
  3. 3 'A shambles!' - Yet another TUI flight from Norwich cancelled on runway
  1. 4 First look inside Riverside's new Italian restaurant
  2. 5 Closure in place on busy city road due to gas leak
  3. 6 Teenage boy seriously assaulted in Golden Triangle
  4. 7 'World's largest' inflatable obstacle course coming to Norfolk
  5. 8 City hotel earmarked to host more than 170 asylum seekers
  6. 9 The changes to the Highway Code that most people don't know
  7. 10 Road closure in place for 14 weeks as work to fix flooding hotspot begins

You can book a table on the Junkyard Market website. 

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Gary Harvey, landlord of the Berstrete Gates, which he has successfully turned around.

Landlord explains how he turned derelict pub into 'down-to-earth boozer'

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police vehicles were spotted in London Street, Norwich responding to the incident

Police called to city centre theft

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Mike Batch worked at Archers Butchers for 39 years

'I will miss it' - City butcher hangs up apron after nearly 40 years

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
THORPE ST ANDREW HIGH SCHOOL PUPILS WALK PAST THE NEW COUNTY COUNCIL SCHOOL BUSES ON THE FIRST DAY O

Nostalgia | Gallery

Can you spot yourself in Norwich school pictures over the decades?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon