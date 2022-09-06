Britain's Top Takeaways winner heading to Norwich street food park
- Credit: Junkyard Market/Killa Waffles
From seafood to macaroni cheese, there is something for everyone as the September line-up for Junkyard Market is announced.
The Norwich street food event takes place outside St Mary's Works and was first launched in 2020 in response to the pandemic.
It has continued as a weekly fixture in the city, running every Friday from 5pm to 10pm, Saturday from 12noon to 10pm and Sunday from 12noon to 7.30pm, with regular DJs and children's activities too.
It features both local street food traders and top eateries from across the country, with cocktails and beers available from shipping container bars.
One of the new vendors this month is London-based Killa Waffles, which serves savoury waffle cones and burgers.
It won the fried chicken episode of BBC2's Britain's Top Takeaways.
This is the line-up for September at Junkyard Market:
September 9-11 - One Tonne, Bucket List, Hen House, Moody Cow, Waaghoba, Food Dude
September 16-18 - One Tonne, Colombo Street, Phat Khao, Randys, Churros & Chorizo, Food Dude
September 23-25 - One Tonne, Mac Factory, Jerk Nation, Hen House, Elsies Pizza, Moody Cow, Christophe’s Crepes
September 30 - October 2 - One Tonne, Mac Factory, Jerk Nation, Gringos, Elsies, Killa Waffles, The Chocolate Bar Baker
You can book a table on the Junkyard Market website.