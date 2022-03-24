Have you visited the secret courtyard behind a Norwich café?
- Credit: The Merchant's House
Nestled behind a popular café bar in Norwich is a stunning courtyard that is open all year round.
The Merchant's House opened in Fye Bridge Street in August 2019 and offers a range of coffees, beers, cakes and toasties which can be enjoyed indoors or outdoors.
The neighbouring Anteros Arts Foundation boasts a spacious courtyard and lets café customers use it, with access to both buildings.
Phil Grote, The Merchant's House owner, said: "It is lovely collaborating with Anteros and my partner Deima has done a lot of work on the garden.
"A lot of people say they had no idea it was here.
"It is a beautiful medieval courtyard and on one side is the largest Tudor window still existing in Norwich."
On Friday, April 1, The Merchant's House is hosting a fundraiser for Ukraine from 7pm with bluegrass duo The Corn Cutters and saxophone quartet The Black Hats.
There will be collection buckets on the night and all profits from the bar will also be donated.