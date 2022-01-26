News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Sausage and Cider Festival returning to Norwich for 2022

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:35 PM January 26, 2022
Matthew Owen, from Lowestoft, enjoying the Sausage and Cider Fest in Norwich.

Matthew Owen, from Lowestoft, enjoying the Sausage and Cider Fest in Norwich. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

The Sausage and Cider Festival is returning to Norwich by popular demand and visitors are in for a banger of a day out.

The touring event is running at St Andrew's Hall on Saturday, September 24 with an afternoon session from 12pm to 5pm and evening one from 6pm to 11pm.

Hundreds of people attended last year and it features a variety of different sausage and cider flavours from around the world.

All the food and drink can be purchased using tokens bought before the event or on the day. 

Hot dogs at the Sausage and Cider Fest in Norwich.

Hot dogs at the Sausage and Cider Fest in Norwich. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

There will be live music from tribute acts and DJs alongside eating contests on stage to keep guests entertained.

If you aren't a big cider drinker, there will also be a range of beers, prosecco, gin, wine and soft drinks and vegan and gluten free options with the sausages. 

Queues build outside St Andrew's Hall in Norwich.

Queues build outside St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

The event is for over-18s and tickets start at £10 (plus booking fee) - pre-sale tickets go on sale at 8am on Friday, January 28 - sign-up at sausageandciderfest.co.uk/norwich

Food and Drink
Norwich News

