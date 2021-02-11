Published: 5:23 PM February 11, 2021 Updated: 5:51 PM February 11, 2021

The Sausage and Cider Festival is coming to Norwich this summer. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A popular food festival combining two of the nation's favourite things is heading to Norwich for the first time this summer.

The Sausage and Cider Festival is coming to the city on Saturday, June 5 and will take place outdoors at a venue yet to be confirmed from 12pm to 11pm, with afternoon and evening slots.

There will be more than 25 craft ciders to try, with customers able to purchase drinks tokens, and 15 different flavours of sausage to choose from.

The event will also boast a gin bar, host garden games and have live music and a DJ.

Company Live Tour Promotions, based in Portsmouth, has been running the event for four years and taken it across the UK, but this is the first time it will be in Norwich.

It was unable to run in 2020 due to coronavirus and the 2021 festivals will be either adapted or rescheduled if restrictions are still in place this summer.

While tickets are not currently available, those interested can register for the pre-sale.

There will be over 25 different craft ciders to try at the Sausage and Cider Festival. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reece Booker, marketing manager at Live Tour Promotions, said: "We've had a really good reaction to the sign-ups so far and we are coming to Norwich as we felt it was quite a cider-friendly place.

"We also have a chilli eating contest and a challenge to see how many hot dogs you can eat in two minutes, which will hopefully be able to go ahead [despite coronavirus restrictions]."

He said they try to hire local musicians and local sausage vendors.

If the event is unable to go ahead, tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date or can be exchanged for any other Live Tour Promotions event in the next two years, including The Big 90s Festival which came to the Norfolk Showground in 2019.

Tickets are expected to go on sale in March and you can sign-up at sausageandciderfest.co.uk with the latest updates on the Sausage and Cider Festival Facebook page.

