Busy Norwich café closing due to 'work life balance' struggles for owner

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:30 AM July 22, 2022
Sam McGhee is closing Sam's Cafeteria in Norwich to spend more time with family.

Sam McGhee is closing Sam's Cafeteria in Norwich to spend more time with family. - Credit: Sam's Cafeteria

Despite being one of the city's most popular breakfast spots, an NR2 café is closing so the owner can spend more time with his children. 

Sam McGhee, 24, opened Sam's Cafeteria in Vauxhall Street three weeks before the first lockdown in 2020.

Sam McGhee opened Sam's Cafeteria just before the first lockdown in 2020.

Sam McGhee opened Sam's Cafeteria just before the first lockdown in 2020. - Credit: Supplied

Despite the tough start due to the pandemic, it has become the heart of the community with many regulars and a very popular Sunday roast.

He also offers a 'gutbuster' breakfast challenge which no one has yet completed. 

Jayden Vincent taking on the 'gutbuster' breakfast challenge at Sam's Café in Norwich.

Jayden Vincent taking on the 'gutbuster' breakfast challenge at Sam's Café in Norwich. - Credit: Sam's Café

Its popularity has made the decision to close, with no exact date set yet, even harder for Mr McGhee who is dad to 18-month-old Teddy and two-month-old Ivy.

He said: "The price rises haven't helped but the main factor has been the work life balance and not having time with my kids working six days a week." 

Inside Sam's Café in Vauxhall Street in Norwich.

Sam's Cafeteria in Vauxhall Street. - Credit: Sam's Café

Mr McGhee is hanging up his apron strings and is going to work for a builder's merchants.

He added: "Thank you so much to our customers who helped us get through Covid." 

He is currently looking for someone to take on the thriving business - email samscafeteria@outlook.com if you are interested. 

