City restaurant launches lunchtime delivery service

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:49 AM February 15, 2022
SALT in Norwich lunchtime home delivery service

SALT is teaming up with Norwich Urban Collective to launch a new lunchtime home delivery menu on Thursday - Credit: SALT

Norwich favourite Figbar's savoury sister SALT has teamed up with a local delivery firm to bring its dishes straight to people's homes.

The lunchtime takeaway menu launches this Thursday offering deli sandwiches, its signature range of salads and grilled sandwiches.

Delivery is available through Norwich Urban Collective, who earlier this month announced it would be adding Figbar to its growing number of restaurants it works with.

SALT launches lunchtime home delivery service

One of SALT's signature salad dishes that will soon be available for home delivery during lunch times. - Credit: SALT

Owner Jaime Garbutt said: "This has been a much requested service by our customers as our signature salads and deli sandwiches are a great lunch option for people working in the city and from home.

"Customers can order dishes such as our harissa roasted aubergine salad with smoked cashew ranch and coconut bacon, or our Cubano sandwiches stuffed with mojo roasted pork belly, smoked ham raclette cheese pickles and mustard before being grilled to perfection."

Delivery is available 10am - 2pm on Tuesday to Thursday and between 10am and 4pm on Fridays and Saturdays. 

