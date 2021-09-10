Salt in Norwich launches dinner menu with raclette cheese wheel
- Credit: Stephanie Garbutt SALT/Figbar
Figbar's savoury sister Salt in Norwich has launched a new dinner menu, with raclette and a range of small plates.
Salt is owned by couple Jaime and Stephanie Garbutt and it opened in June 2019 offering breakfasts, sandwiches and salads.
The couple also own neighbouring dessert hotspot Figbar, which opened in 2016, and both are in St John Maddermarket.
Dinner has now launched on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6pm until 10pm and there will be a raclette wheel being grilled in the window.
The melted cheese will be served over herb roasted new potatoes and your dish of choice, with three options available.
These are the classic, with smoked bacon lardons, Cubanos, with Cuban-roasted pork belly, and ratatouille, with roasted vegetables.
There will also be salads, small plates, including a pork, prune and pickled walnut terrine and truffle mushrooms, a few Figbar desserts and wines, beers and cocktails.
Mr Garbutt, 39, said: "We have just finished our 12-week run at Mysabar [pop-up outdoor bar in Castle Gardens] and the raclette wheel was very successful and popular."
Salt is open Tuesday to Thursday 9am-2pm, Friday and Saturday 9am-3pm and 6pm-10pm and Sunday 10am-2pm - book for dinner at hello@saltnorwich.com