News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Salt in Norwich launches dinner menu with raclette cheese wheel

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:09 PM September 10, 2021   
Salt in Norwich has launched a dinner menu, which includes a raclette cheese wheel and small plates. 

Salt in Norwich has launched a dinner menu, which includes a raclette cheese wheel and small plates. - Credit: Stephanie Garbutt SALT/Figbar

Figbar's savoury sister Salt in Norwich has launched a new dinner menu, with raclette and a range of small plates.

Salt is owned by couple Jaime and Stephanie Garbutt and it opened in June 2019 offering breakfasts, sandwiches and salads.

The couple also own neighbouring dessert hotspot Figbar, which opened in 2016, and both are in St John Maddermarket. 

The Salt raclette bowl from Mysabar, which will be plated up for its new evening menu. 

The Salt raclette bowl from Mysabar, which will be plated up for its new evening menu. - Credit: Stephanie Garbutt SALT/Figbar

Dinner has now launched on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6pm until 10pm and there will be a raclette wheel being grilled in the window.

The melted cheese will be served over herb roasted new potatoes and your dish of choice, with three options available. 

These are the classic, with smoked bacon lardons, Cubanos, with Cuban-roasted pork belly, and ratatouille, with roasted vegetables.

Pork terrine with prunes and pickled walnuts with celeriac from Salt. 

Pork terrine with prunes and pickled walnuts with celeriac from Salt. - Credit: Stephanie Garbutt SALT/Figbar

There will also be salads, small plates, including a pork, prune and pickled walnut terrine and truffle mushrooms, a few Figbar desserts and wines, beers and cocktails.

Most Read

  1. 1 Severe disruption after van catches fire at St Stephens roundabout
  2. 2 'It's so Victorian': Parents' fury over super strict school rules
  3. 3 Police hunt this man after patient's death at Norfolk private hospital
  1. 4 Opening of new Norwich recycling centre delayed, as current one shuts
  2. 5 Woman arrested after car rolls and hits three others
  3. 6 Only Fools and Horses star cancels Norwich show due to cancer battle
  4. 7 Norwich man part of trio sentenced over kidnapping
  5. 8 The nine best restaurants in Norwich according to Tripadvisor
  6. 9 Friends prepared to go to court over £100 charges for two minute stops
  7. 10 Turf wars: Parking signs in community spark row

Mr Garbutt, 39, said: "We have just finished our 12-week run at Mysabar [pop-up outdoor bar in Castle Gardens] and the raclette wheel was very successful and popular."

Salt is open Tuesday to Thursday 9am-2pm, Friday and Saturday 9am-3pm and 6pm-10pm and Sunday 10am-2pm - book for dinner at hello@saltnorwich.com

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Travellers camping on sainsburys car park on queens road in Norwich

Police monitoring 'unauthorised encampment' on Sainsbury's car park

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
St Augustine's Gate

Norwich Live

Body found in Norwich flat

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Over 10,000 Norwich City fans returned to Carrow ROad in the biggest event at the stadium since Febr

'Very sorry and upset': Frustration as Canaries stars unable to show up

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Traffic at Longwater retail park in Costessey. Picture: Gary Blundell

Warning roadworks cannot overrun at busy roundabout near A47

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon