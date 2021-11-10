Norwich chef makes 'best ever bacon sandwich' on Ainsley Harriott TV show
- Credit: Benedicts
A Norwich chef has been inundated with orders for his homemade sauce after he appeared on Ainsley's Harriott's new series.
Richard Bainbridge is the chef patron of award-winning fine dining restaurant Benedicts in St Benedicts Street.
Mr Bainbridge appeared on the latest episode of new ITV series Ainsley's Good Mood Food on Saturday (November 6).
The episode was a celebration of coffee and chocolate and the film crew visited Benedicts for the episode in May this year.
Mr Harriott's co-presenter Joseph Denison Carey went to the restaurant and Mr Bainbridge made him his "best ever bacon sandwich" using his Coffee Barbecue Sauce, which went down a storm.
Mr Bainbridge launched his dine at home and sauce range at the start of 2021 in response to the Covid pandemic.
Mr Bainbridge, who runs the restaurant with his wife and managing director Katja, said: "It was incredible to be asked to do something Ainsley Harriott was involved in as I grew up watching him.
"The orders for the sauce have gone crazy and we sent 38 boxes to go around the country today [Wednesday] and 20 yesterday and we spoke to Jarrold and its online shop has sold out."