Norwich bar undergoes huge glow up with neon lights and bumper car
- Credit: Revolution Norwich
A Norwich bar has been spruced up for autumn with a big refresh, which includes graffiti artwork and a bumper car.
Revolution Norwich in Queen Street recently closed for a week while changes were made to the inside and outside of the venue.
It is now back open with a fresh look, with the entrance painted a teal blue colour.
The refurbishment continues inside with graffiti murals, neon lights and colour-changing LED lights.
There are also plenty of spots for social media content, with a stationary bumper car and a booth for photo opportunities.
Joshua Brightwell, sales and event manager, said: "It has had a complete refresh and is really modernised with bright pops of colour.
"Customers love it and we are going to be doing a lot more events."
Starting on Tuesday, October 11 is a new weekly quiz night starting at 7pm with free entry and drag brunch runs on a Sunday once a month.