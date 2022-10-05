Norwich bar undergoes huge glow up with neon lights and bumper car

Revolution Norwich now has a bumper car for photo opportunities. - Credit: Revolution Norwich

A Norwich bar has been spruced up for autumn with a big refresh, which includes graffiti artwork and a bumper car.

Revolution Norwich in Queen Street recently closed for a week while changes were made to the inside and outside of the venue.

It is now back open with a fresh look, with the entrance painted a teal blue colour.

Revolution Norwich in Queen Street has been given a glow up. - Credit: Revolution Norwich

The refurbishment continues inside with graffiti murals, neon lights and colour-changing LED lights.

There are also plenty of spots for social media content, with a stationary bumper car and a booth for photo opportunities.

Joshua Brightwell, sales and event manager, said: "It has had a complete refresh and is really modernised with bright pops of colour.

There is new graffiti artwork at Revolution Norwich. - Credit: Revolution Norwich

"Customers love it and we are going to be doing a lot more events."

Starting on Tuesday, October 11 is a new weekly quiz night starting at 7pm with free entry and drag brunch runs on a Sunday once a month.