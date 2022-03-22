City bar to spend £250K transforming its garden into a 'tropical paradise'
- Credit: Revolucion de Cuba Norwich
A city bar is set to transform its garden into a “tropical paradise” with a DJ booth and BBQ area as part of a quarter of a million pound investment.
Revolucion de Cuba, in Queen Street, is hoping to bring “a taste of Little Havana to Norwich”.
The renovations will include the build of a garden bar, improvements to its private cabanas, new seating areas and exterior makeover.
A "refresh" of the inside bar, toilets and conservatory area has also been planned.
The business has currently closed its outdoor space while the work takes place and it will reopen with its new look on Friday, April 8.
General manager, Kris Griffin, said: “We are extremely excited to see the transformation of our outdoor space.
“This garden has been a summer go-to spot for many years and the plans in place will only add to its popularity.
“After a difficult couple of years for hospitality, we are ready to go full steam ahead and make this a year to remember with an even bigger team”.