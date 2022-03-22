Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

City bar to spend £250K transforming its garden into a 'tropical paradise'

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:05 PM March 22, 2022
Revolucion de Cuba in Norwich is bringing back afternoon teas in its private garden cabanas.

Revolucion de Cuba in Norwich is bringing back afternoon teas in its private garden cabanas. - Credit: Revolucion de Cuba Norwich

A city bar is set to transform its garden into a “tropical paradise” with a DJ booth and BBQ area as part of a quarter of a million pound investment. 

Revolucion de Cuba, in Queen Street, is hoping to bring “a taste of Little Havana to Norwich”. 

The renovations will include the build of a garden bar, improvements to its private cabanas, new seating areas and exterior makeover.

A "refresh" of the inside bar, toilets and conservatory area has also been planned.

Revolucion de Cuba is set to transform its beer garden into a tropical paradise.

Revolucion de Cuba is set to transform its beer garden into a tropical paradise. - Credit: Revolucion de Cuba

The business has currently closed its outdoor space while the work takes place and it will reopen with its new look on Friday, April 8. 

General manager, Kris Griffin, said: “We are extremely excited to see the transformation of our outdoor space.   

“This garden has been a summer go-to spot for many years and the plans in place will only add to its popularity.  

Revolucion de Cuba is set to transform its beer garden into a tropical paradise.

Revolucion de Cuba is set to transform its beer garden into a tropical paradise. - Credit: Revolucion de Cuba

Most Read

  1. 1 Man found dead on Mousehold Heath is named
  2. 2 Woman attacked during city mugging
  3. 3 Two men charged in connection with life-threatening attack
  1. 4 Forensic team seen at police incident in Norwich
  2. 5 Derren Brown forced to postpone all his Norwich shows
  3. 6 Car on its roof after two-vehicle crash in Norwich
  4. 7 7 celebrities that come to Norfolk for their holidays
  5. 8 16 sights you will remember from Norwich in the 1980s
  6. 9 Work is 'progressing well' as £6.1m revamp of St Stephens Street continues
  7. 10 The tropical garden that will make you wonder if you're still in Norfolk

“After a difficult couple of years for hospitality, we are ready to go full steam ahead and make this a year to remember with an even bigger team”.   

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Traffic tailback from the Sweet Briar Road roundabout. Picture: David Hannant

Council reschedules work around Sweet Briar Road to cut down disruption

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
A man has been charged in connection with supplying drugs in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich Live News

Motorcyclist dies in crash on outskirts of Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
After some of the worst winter weather for many years, a good wash is needed to get all the salt and

Norfolk car washes investigated over 'serious breaches' of regulations

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating an assault in Norwich city centre after a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two men arrested in connection with 'life-threatening' Norwich assault

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon