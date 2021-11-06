'Everyone said wow' - Norwich sushi restaurant gets new look and ramen menu

Video

Head chef Ciscoe Papica of Ciscoe's adds the finishing touches to dishes from the new menu in the newly revamped restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The director of a Norwich sushi restaurant is on a roll as he unveils a refurbishment and introduces a ramen menu.

Ciscoe's Pan Asian and Sushi restaurant in Ber Street has been given a completely fresh look, which includes colourful lighting, decorative trees and a new bar.

Sam Thompson, front of house manager, at the revamped restaurant Ciscoe's in Ber Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It has been run by Ali Zandi, 29, since February 2018 who became involved in the business after a chance meeting at the Water's Edge pub in Bramerton, where he was working as a bartender.

The previous owner of Ciscoe's had come for a meal with his family on Christmas Day in 2017 and was so impressed with Mr Zandi he asked him to come work for him.

The fish and chip sushi dish from the new menu at Ciscoe's newly revamped restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Two months later he asked Mr Zandi if he wanted to take the restaurant on and he said yes.

Mr Zandi said: "Every year I refurbish, but this time we wanted to give it an even better look and we have changed the whole restaurant.

The mango roll dish from the new menu at Ciscoe's newly revamped restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"Everyone has said 'wow' and really likes it, at the end of the day it is about me coming to work and seeing happy customers."

Along with the new look he has also introduced a ramen menu, with customers able to build their own bowls.

The Ramen soup from the new menu at Ciscoe's newly revamped restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

They can choose either a chicken or vegetable broth, ramen, rice or udon noodles and a protein, including crispy chicken katsu, grilled salmon and tempura vegetables.

The menu also includes a huge range of sushi dishes and platters, with a large vegan and vegetarian selection too, and hot dishes such as sticky honey pork and Teppanyaki.

While the ramen will be available in the autumn and winter months, Mr Zandi is planning to do Japanese barbecue food in the spring and summer.

Owner Ali Zandi, second right, with the team at Ciscoe's revamped restaurant. From left, Sam Thompson, front of house manager; chefs, Armando Cabayao, Luke Alben, and Lya Mon; and waiter Samwell Flannigan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He has also been granted permission from Norwich City Council to open until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays and is planning to launch jazz nights and serve cocktails.

Mr Zandi added: "We want people who have had a hard week to come here and relax.

"I always say, you can't buy happiness but you can eat sushi from Ciscoe's."