Brewery running winter market with local gifts and beer cocktails
- Credit: Redwell Brewery
Sip beer cocktails and buy local crafts at an upcoming festive market at a Norfolk brewery.
Redwell Brewery in Trowse, just outside Norwich, is running its Taproom Winter Market on Saturday, December 4 from 12pm until 5pm with free entry.
There will be 12 indoor stalls from local businesses and it will include figurative artwork from Ben Alden, handmade wreaths from Hughes and Friend and foodie gifts and hot food from Ginger Lily Catering.
Redwell will be offering its range of vegan and gluten-free beers alongside hot and spicy beer cocktails and mulled cider.
The Redwell Vault Pizzeria, which is permanently based there, will also be open.
Nick McLaughlin, sales and marketing manager, said: "We wanted to do something to bring the village of Trowse a little closer together which supported independent artists and producers.
"It has been a very strange couple of years so it is nice to be able to hold events and have a sense of normality while maintaining a safe environment."
