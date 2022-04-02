Craft fair celebrating independent artists and makers coming to Brewery

A brewery on the edge of the city is to celebrate fellow independent crafters at a special Easter weekend event.

Redwell Brewing, located under the railway arches in Trowse, will hold its Easter Craft Fair on Saturday, April 16.

Artists, makers and "crafters of all kinds" will sell their wares at 20 stalls in the brewery's garden.

Taproom manager Alex Elliott said: "There will be everything from hand-carved spoons, homemade jewellery, art prints and also a stall selling vinyl records.

""Being a craft brewery ourselves, we are fans of all things arts and crafts so we wanted to provide a platform to support local creatives and offer an opportunity for them to sell their wares.

"Our recently refurbished airstream bar will be open as well and we have two big marquees in the garden so we are prepared for any weather."

Redwell Brewing's range of beers will be on offer as well as local gins and soft drinks and the resident kitchen Vault Pizzeria will be serving stone-baked pizzas.