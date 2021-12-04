Rainbows and unicorns to add sparkle to Assembly House's afternoon teas

A rainbow unicorn-themed afternoon tea is planned for the new year at the Assembly House - Credit: The Assembly House Norwich

The Assembly House is bringing some colour and sparkle to its afternoon teas in the new year.

A rainbow unicorn-themed spread offering three tiers of sweet and savoury treats will be available at the Theatre Street venue from January.

Head of pastry, Mark Mitson, has designed the menu which includes a Pastel Rainbow birthday cake-flavoured Gateau Opera, Rainbow Sparkles strawberry macarons, cloud-shaped lemonade shortcake biscuits with lemon meringue buttercream, a unicorn-themed chocolate and white fudge cupcake and a trifle complete with glittery unicorn - Credit: The Assembly House Norwich

Pastel rainbow birthday cake, sparkling macarons and cloud-shaped shortcake biscuits are among the tempting treats to enjoy.

Chef director Richard Hughes said: “The very first themed afternoon tea we ever had at The Assembly House was Rainbow Unicorn in 2017 so we thought we’d bring it back, albeit in a new format for 2022.

“We were astonished at how popular our first themed tea was and it was the beginning of something really special for us. A huge amount of work goes into each tea, especially from Mark and his team, and we are so proud of what we have created.”

The rainbow unicorn-themed tea is also available to takeaway and can be picked up from the Assembly House - Credit: The Assembly House Norwich

The themed afternoon tea will be available between January 3, 2022 and April 3, 2022 and costs £23.95 per person.

More information and bookings can be found here.