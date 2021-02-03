New business offers loaded roast potatoes delivered to your door

Published: 11:17 AM February 3, 2021

Lee Vann has launched new food business Rad Roasties, delivering roast potatoes with a choice of homemade toppings. - Credit: Contributed

A Norfolk chef has taken one of the nation's favourite foods to the next level in his new business, offering crispy roast potatoes with a range of toppings.

Lee Vann, 35, from Norwich, launched Rad Roasties in January and it has been popping up on Saturdays at different towns and villages near Norwich.

Each week he posts on social media where he will be and takes pre-orders for local delivery with timed slots. So far it has sold out every time.

He uses local and seasonal ingredients where possible, including potatoes from Chipeez in Horsford and Nortons milk and cream.

New York Rad Roasties with hot dog, cheese sauce, mustard, mayonnaise, cornichons and crispy onions. - Credit: Contributed

All the roast potatoes are cooked in garlic and rosemary and the options include the Classic, with rich red wine gravy, New York, with hot dog, cheese sauce, mustard, mayonnaise, cornichons and crispy onions, and Spanish, with chorizo, aioli, serrano ham, cheese and parsley.

He also does a vegan option using slow cooked Bolognese, a smaller children's portion and a trifle for dessert.

Mr Vann is a trained chef, currently teaches hospitality and catering at a secondary school and is also a musician.

Also on offer is a trifle for dessert with whipped vanilla cream, fruit jelly, custard and sponge. - Credit: Contributed

He said: "My weekends are normally filled with performing at weddings as a multi-instrumentalist and singer, however since the Covid-19 pandemic I have had a bit of a creative void.

"Just before Christmas I had a bit of an idea to create roast potatoes with a range of tasty toppings using Norfolk produce where possible.

"I tried a few trial dishes and was pleased with the result and I then set up an Instagram page and posted some photos and I was overwhelmed with comments asking when these would be available."

Spanish Rad Roasties with chorizo, aioli, serrano ham, cheese and parsley. - Credit: Contributed

Mr Vann, who is doing the deliveries with wife Lucie, had planned to do a pop-up in a local bar, but when the lockdown was announced he decided to set up in his kitchen after working with environmental health.

Speaking about the secret to the perfect roast potatoes, Mr Vann said: "Roasties are a labour of love. There is no fast way of producing them and the best ones have been looked after with care and attention from farm to fork.

"People have been so complimentary so far and I’ve really been taken aback."

Find out where Rad Roasties will be next on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

