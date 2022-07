Quiz

How well do you know Norwich Market? - Credit: Archant

The team behind Norwich Market has been challenging its followers on social media to guess the stall from zoomed in pictures, so we thought we would have a go.

From cakes to fish and chips, test how well you know the city's historic market in our quiz.

Norwich Market boasts more than 180 stalls and it is one of the oldest and largest outdoor markets in the country.