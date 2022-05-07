7 of the quirkiest places to eat in Norwich

Churros for the People is now open late, serving Spanish tapas at its market stall - Credit: Churros for the People

Looking for a dining experience that is a little out of the ordinary?

Norwich has plenty to offer when it comes to eating out and there are certainly a fair few places that offer an eccentric atmosphere.

From open-fire grills to dining al-fresco at the market, here are seven quirky eateries to try in the city.

1. The Workshop

The Workshop in Earlham Road offers a unique dining experience - Credit: Geraldine Scott

Where: 53 Earlham Road, Norwich, NR2 3AD

Opening Times: Thursday to Saturday 11am - 5pm, Sunday 11am - 4pm

The Workshop in Earlham Road is renowned for its Middle Eastern-inspired dishes but inside is also a feast for the eyes with its art deco furniture and artwork.

The laid-back atmosphere and intimate surroundings add to the charm and fans of house plants will be in their element as the restaurant also has a large selection for sale.

2. Bowling House

A game of bowling can be enjoyed alongside the Bowling House's range of small dishes and main meals - Credit: Archant

Where: 7 Dereham Road, Norwich, NR2 4HX

Opening Times: Tuesday to Thursday 4pm - 10pm, Friday 4pm - 11pm, Saturday 12pm - 11pm, Sunday 12 - 8pm

A spot of ten-pin bowling is not the only draw at the Dereham Road site as it also offers great food at its restaurant.

On the menu is a range of small plates as well as main meals and sharing platters.

Once your meal is finished you can take to the lanes or do a spot of karaoke.

3. Slice and Dice

You can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner alongside playing board games at Slice and Dice - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Where: 86 St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4AB

Opening Times: Tuesday to Thursday 10am - 10pm, Friday 10am - 11pm, Saturday 10am - 11pm, Sunday 10am - 8pm

Slice and Dice serves plant-based food for breakfast, lunch and dinner which is prepared fresh daily.

But at Slice and Dice, the meal isn't the main event as it also doubles as a board game café and has a huge selection of tabletop games for people to enjoy.

4. The Wallow

The Wallow has a huge selection of wines which can be poured from its self-service wine dispensers - Credit: Archant

Where: 36 Exchange Street, Norwich, NR2 1AX

Opening Times: Monday to Tuesday 4am - 11pm, Wednesday to Thursday 12pm - 11pm, Friday to Saturday 12pm - 12am, Sunday 12pm - 6pm

The Wallow has an extensive menu of nibbles and sharing platters and it offers wine by the glass through its self-service wine dispensers.

There is a huge selection available offering a wide range of grapes from different regions.

The space is warm and intimate, especially if you venture downstairs to its basement area.

5. Prime

You can finish off cooking your steak to how you like it at Prime - Credit: Archant

Where: 30 - 32 St Giles Street, Norwich, NR2 1LL

Opening Times: Monday to Thursday 5pm - 11pm, Friday to Sunday 12pm - 11pm

Prime has recently relocated from its site in Tombland to a new premises in St Giles Street.

While it offers classic steak dishes, the experience becomes hands-on as the steaks are served on hot rocks, allowing you to cook them to how you desire.

6. Brix and Bones

Brix and Bones can be found above Gonzo's Tea Room and offers an exciting experience as chefs cook meals over an open fire - Credit: Archant

Where: 68-72 London Street, Norwich, NR2 1JT

Opening Times: Wednesday to Friday 6pm - 11pm, Saturday 5pm - 11pm

Open-fire cooking is the name of the game at Brix and Bones which makes for a thrilling dining experience.

You can watch from your seat as chefs carefully prepare meals from the "experimental" menu and the food is cooked over coals.

7. Dining al fresco on the market

Where: 1 Market Place, Norwich, NR2 1ND

Opening Times: 12pm - late

Norwich Market has so much choice when it comes to finding good food but for people looking for a meal in the evening, it perhaps wouldn't first spring to mind.

This is soon about to change as a number of stalls have started serving food into the night.

Spanish tapas from Churros for the People, Chilean cuisine from Cocina Mia, and pizzas and burgers from Italian Street Food can now be enjoyed into the evening.

The food can then be washed down with a beer or two from Sir Toby's Beers.