5 of the best bars and pubs with a view in Norwich

Enjoy a pint with a view of Norwich Market from The Garnet. - Credit: Archant Library

It is not just tasty food and drink you can get at these Norwich bars and pubs as they also offer great views of city landmarks.

Rooftop Gardens bar and restaurant in Rose Lane in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

1. Rooftop Gardens, Rose Lane

Rooftop Gardens in The Union Building is a great place for a date night or to catch up with friends and you can even buy cocktail trees.

There is indoor and outdoor heated seating and it boasts panoramic views across the Norwich skyline.

Chef Richard Ellis has taken on the Britons Arms in Elm Hill, Norwich. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

2. Britons Arms, Elm Hill

This charming pub, which is under new ownership, is perched at the top of picture perfect Elm Hill with its colourful houses and cobbled street.

It was also transformed into The Slaughtered Prince pub for 2007 film Stardust.

The Garnet pub overlooks Norwich Market. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

3. The Garnet, Market Place

A great people watching spot where you can enjoy a range of wines, local ales and award-winning beers while looking across Norwich Market.

You can bring in food from Brick Pizza or the market if you buy a drink.

The Ribs of Beef pub, Wensum Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

4. The Ribs of Beef, Wensum Street

This historic pub on the banks of the River Wensum is a great spot to unwind and each year it also hosts the Grand Norwich Duck Race.

The Recipe Kitchen Norwich has a residency and serves up tasty burgers.

The Red Lion pub in Bishopgate.

5. The Red Lion, Bishopgate

A traditional pub in an idyllic spot by the river, where you can also do paddle boarding through Norfolk Paddle Boards.

A range of food is on offer, with roast dinners and all the trimmings served on Sundays.