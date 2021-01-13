Takeaway coffees and toasties a hit at refurbished city pub 

Published: 6:00 AM January 13, 2021

The owner of a coffee and beer house that opened in Norwich last summer is keeping spirits up in the community with lockdown takeaways.

The Prince of Denmark pub in Sprowston Road closed in summer 2018 and spotting its potential, property developer Dan Trivedi, 36, purchased the freehold from Enterprise Inns - now the Ei Group.

While his plans for the majority of the site were residential, he was keen to keep some element of the pub.

He wanted it to have a cosy, family-friendly atmosphere and after an extensive refurbishment the Prince of Denmark relaunched as a coffee and beer house in August 2020, which was one-third of the original size.

It was an instant hit with locals and offers Strangers Coffee, which is roasted in Norwich, a range of beers, gins and wines, cakes, snacks and toasties.

Mr Trivedi said: "I can't believe how well it was going and the support from local residents has been overwhelming."

After being forced to shut under the latest lockdown restrictions on Boxing Day, Mr Trivedi was left with £1,000-worth of wasted stock.

But, determined to keep serving the community, Mr Trivedi is offering takeaway Strangers Coffee, which includes cappuccinos, lattes and flat whites, hot chocolates and toasties.

He also did takeaways during the November lockdown, though he is unable to offer alcohol this time due to the new rules.

Mr Trivedi said: "We have sold so much coffee and get through at least a kilo bag of coffee beans a day.

"Hot chocolates are really popular too and we use real Belgian chocolate.

"We decided to do takeaways as we are a new business and wanted to serve our customers that have already showed us support."

Adapting has been key to the Prince of Denmark's success since it relaunched and Mr Trivedi also teamed up with local food companies, such as Global Kitchen and Cocky Dogs, to run pop-ups.

The Prince of Denmark is currently open for takeaways 8am to 4pm Mondays to Saturdays and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.