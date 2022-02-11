The show-stopping Norwich restaurant doing good in the city

Braised feather blade of beef with fondant potato, Jerusalem artichoke purée, tenderstem broccoli and pearl onion jus from Prelude at Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: James Randle

With seasonal dishes and an art deco interior, Prelude restaurant at Norwich Theatre Royal has given the venue a big boost.

The restaurant underwent a big refurbishment in 2019 and, now that Covid lockdowns look to be a thing of the past, it is proving very popular.

The Prelude restaurant opened after a big refurbishment in 2019 with an art deco style. - Credit: James Randle

The food and drink offerings at the venue are especially important as they go towards funding community and engagement work.

Prelude opens two-and-a-half hours before shows and customers can enjoy a two or three-course meal of seasonal dishes cooked by head chef Jesús Torcat and his team.

Herb crumbed loin of pork, pan fried kale, herb crispy potatoes and bacon jam (normally served with mustard cream sauce, this is a dairy free version). - Credit: James Randle

Current mains include a braised feather blade of beef with fondant potato, Jerusalem artichoke puree, tenderstem broccoli and pearl onion jus, and a barbecue jackfruit flatbread with sweetcorn and black bean salsa and pickled vegetables.

You also get the table for the whole evening so you can enjoy your dessert and drinks there in the interval if you wish. There is also the option of a cheeseboard served in the upstairs bar afterwards too.

Starters on offer at the Prelude restaurant at Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: James Randle

Laura Wakefield, head of commercial, said: "It supports the work we do within the community, such as singing lessons for people who couldn't necessarily come in otherwise.

"It is a really seasonal menu. Our head chef is amazing and makes everything fresh with local produce."

Josh Rollason, Laura Wakefield, Jesús Torcat and Darcie Nicols in the Prelude restaurant. - Credit: James Randle

Elsewhere in the building, Café Royal opened last November to encourage people into the theatre in the daytime. It serves a range of paninis, coffees and cakes, including its giant scones which are said to be "going down really well".

Café loyalty cards will be launching soon and there is also a buffet in the upstairs bar before shows.

Dark chocolate tartlet with pistachio crumb and candied oranges from Prelude. - Credit: James Randle

Mrs Wakefield added: "After Covid, people really want to have nice experiences and don't just want to pop to the theatre and go home – they like the idea of wrapping it all in with a meal and a few drinks.

"It takes all the stress out of your evening and is a relaxed way to have something to eat while supporting all the activities we do.

"We are in a really good place, we have some amazing shows and workshops coming up."

Book a table at norwichtheatre.org/your-visit/eatanddrink