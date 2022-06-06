'Another string to our bow' - Irish pub opens outdoor seating area

The new outdoor seating area at Pogue Mahon's in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. - Credit: Aidan Mahon

You can now enjoy Guinness al fresco as a Norwich Irish pub has opened an outdoor seating area.

Seasoned publican Aidan Mahon opened Pogue Mahon's in Prince of Wales Road in December last year and it also boasts a basement cabaret club.

He was granted permission by Norwich City Council for outdoor seating just in time for the jubilee weekend, with revellers soaking up the bank holiday sun.

The outdoor seating area opened at Pogue Mahon's in time for the jubilee weekend. - Credit: Aidan Mahon

Mr Mahon said: "It adds another string to our bow and outside is a real sun trap for most of the day - it is also very cosmopolitan."

He has just launched a new summer menu, which includes burgers, homemade sausage rolls, chowder, toasties, and loaded fries.

Happy hour runs every Monday to Friday from 5pm to 7pm, which includes 2-4-1 cocktails and roast dinners sell out most Sundays.

Aidan Mahon has opened a basement cabaret club called Poitín below his Irish pub Pogue Mahon's. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Mr Mahon added: "Pogue Mahon's is definitely a positive addition to the street and sticking to over 25s on Friday and Saturday nights has been a plus factor and is getting an older crowd to use the area again."