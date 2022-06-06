'Another string to our bow' - Irish pub opens outdoor seating area
- Credit: Aidan Mahon
You can now enjoy Guinness al fresco as a Norwich Irish pub has opened an outdoor seating area.
Seasoned publican Aidan Mahon opened Pogue Mahon's in Prince of Wales Road in December last year and it also boasts a basement cabaret club.
He was granted permission by Norwich City Council for outdoor seating just in time for the jubilee weekend, with revellers soaking up the bank holiday sun.
Mr Mahon said: "It adds another string to our bow and outside is a real sun trap for most of the day - it is also very cosmopolitan."
He has just launched a new summer menu, which includes burgers, homemade sausage rolls, chowder, toasties, and loaded fries.
Happy hour runs every Monday to Friday from 5pm to 7pm, which includes 2-4-1 cocktails and roast dinners sell out most Sundays.
Mr Mahon added: "Pogue Mahon's is definitely a positive addition to the street and sticking to over 25s on Friday and Saturday nights has been a plus factor and is getting an older crowd to use the area again."