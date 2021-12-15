New Irish pub with secret door opens in Prince of Wales Road

Video

Aidan Mahon, landlord of Irish pub Pogue Mahon's in Norwich by the secret door. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A new Irish pub aimed at over-25s has launched in Norwich's Prince of Wales Road and it even has a secret door.

Aidan Mahon, 51, has opened Pogue Mahon's in the former home of China Inn takeaway and the place is unrecognisable.

It has been transformed into a 1920s-style Irish pub set across four floors with traditional features, with a TV showing Sky Sports and live music nights to keep punters entertained.

Pogue Mahon's is a new 1920s-style Irish pub in Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Mahon, who grew up in Cork, has run pubs in the city for 20 years including Delaneys and The Dog House.

The huge project has been a long time in the making as he first took it on in November 2019 and had planned to open for St Patrick's Day in March 2020.

Landlord Aidan Mahon outside Pogue Mahon's in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

But building issues and then Covid meant it was delayed and it eventually opened last Friday.

Mr Mahon said: "People told me I was crazy opening a pub down here and said it wouldn't attract the right age group with lots of nightclubs, but our evening door policy is for over-25s - obviously everyone is welcome during the day.

A pint of Guinness from new pub Pogue Mahon's. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"The reaction has been fantastic and what I love is that it feels like an old pub and it is so lovely and warm."

There are a range of beers, including Pogue Mahon's own stout and lager, Guinness, Irish whiskies and gins.

A light bites traditional Irish menu is launching this weekend, with options such as stew, sausage rolls and all-day breakfasts, with the full offering coming in January.

The upstairs Magoo's Bar is named after Mr Mahon's friend that passed away from cancer and it is inspired by his favourite pubs in Cork. - Credit: Danielle Booden

There are tables across the ground and first floors, with the top floor a kitchen, and the basement is opening soon.

This will be accessed via a flight of stairs through a secret door on the ground floor, with renovation work currently underway.

The upstairs area at Pogue Mahon's in Norwich, with the pub set over four floors. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Mahon added: "The basement is being converted into a cabaret club predominately for over-30s which will be free and we will give out passwords to get in.

"There will be burlesque, comedians, drag acts, jazz and blues three or four nights a week."

Pogue Mahon's is open 11am until late seven days a week.