7 of the best cocktail spots according to Love Norwich Food blogger
- Credit: Danielle Booden
From martinis to mojitos, there is a tipple for every taste bud in the city.
But if you need some help choosing where to visit this bank holiday weekend Love Norwich Food blogger, Zena Leech-Calton, has put together a list of some of her favourite places to enjoy a cocktail.
It comes ahead of Norfolk & Norwich Cocktail week, organised by Ms Leech-Calton, which will take place from October 14 to October 23.
There are currently 38 bars in the city that will be taking part offering special drinks and deals throughout the seven days.
There will also be events including a walking tour and special cocktail-flavoured food offerings from places including Christophe's Crepes and Cupcake & Co.
1. Tipsy Jar
Where: 8 Redwell Street, Norwich, NR2 4SN
Most Read
- 1 MORE TUI chaos as Norwich passengers sent to East Midlands and Aberdeen
- 2 'UK's smallest off licence' opens in city phone box
- 3 Police appeal after man and woman assaulted in Norwich
- 4 Work begins to cut back 'deadly' trees with three-inch long thorns
- 5 Flooding hotspot to be closed for 'significant' drainage works
- 6 5 independents offering bottomless brunch in Norwich city centre
- 7 Japanese lifestyle store to open in NR3 this weekend
- 8 Norfolk woman scales Mount Snowdon after losing more than seven stone
- 9 New luxury lifestyle store opens doors in Chantry Place
- 10 Common sense at last! Roadworks delayed amid gridlock city
Ms Leech-Calton said: "I like Tipsy Jar because it offers a bit of fun and theatre because you can mix your own cocktails.
"I also think they have the best priced cocktails in the city.
"They do lots of fruity cocktails. The best one I ever had was a Christmas special with raspberry and meringue, it was gorgeous.
2. Gyre & Gimble
Where: 14 Charing Cross, Norwich, NR2 4AL
"My husband loves negronis and I love that they also use their own rum, vodka and gin in their cocktails.
"They also do the pineapple express which has been on the menu for a long time. It's lovely, fruity and yummy.
3. Gonzo's Tea Room
Where: 68 London Street, Norwich NR2 1JT
"Gonzo's have really tasty cocktails.
"When I was last there they had the option of letting the bar staff make one for you, according to your taste preferences. I thought that was really cool."
4. Copa Cubana
Where: 3 Upper King Street, Norwich, NR3 1RB
Ms Leech-Calton added: "They used to do a chocolate cocktail with Nutella and served in a coconut. That was delicious.
"They have a large menu and they do lots of specials. It's the perfect place to go with groups of people.
5. Haggle
Where: 13 St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4PE
"They do a lovely watermelon cocktail.
"The atmosphere is really relaxed and I love sitting at the bar, with the added entertainment value of watching them make it.
6. Bowling House
Where: 7 Dereham Road, Norwich, NR2 4HX
"The Bowling House make really tasty cocktails.
"It's a lovely independent venue where you can go to shoot a couple of lanes in the bowling alley and sit and enjoy some drinks."
7. Urban Lounge
Where: 31 Magdalen Road, Norwich, NR3 4LQ
"We did a cocktail pub crawl in NR3 and we visited Urban Lounge. It's a really cool space.
"Their cocktails were really colourful and well put together."