7 of the best cocktail spots according to Love Norwich Food blogger

From martinis to mojitos, there is a tipple for every taste bud in the city.

But if you need some help choosing where to visit this bank holiday weekend Love Norwich Food blogger, Zena Leech-Calton, has put together a list of some of her favourite places to enjoy a cocktail.

It comes ahead of Norfolk & Norwich Cocktail week, organised by Ms Leech-Calton, which will take place from October 14 to October 23.

There are currently 38 bars in the city that will be taking part offering special drinks and deals throughout the seven days.

There will also be events including a walking tour and special cocktail-flavoured food offerings from places including Christophe's Crepes and Cupcake & Co.

1. Tipsy Jar

Cocktails at Tipsy Jar in Norwich are served in a jar with ice, which needs to be shaken and poured. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Where: 8 Redwell Street, Norwich, NR2 4SN

Ms Leech-Calton said: "I like Tipsy Jar because it offers a bit of fun and theatre because you can mix your own cocktails.

"I also think they have the best priced cocktails in the city.

"They do lots of fruity cocktails. The best one I ever had was a Christmas special with raspberry and meringue, it was gorgeous.

2. Gyre & Gimble

Maya Derrick and Grace Coutney-Tucker enjoying a Coastal Gin and tonic at Gyre and Gimble's gin academy - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Where: 14 Charing Cross, Norwich, NR2 4AL

"My husband loves negronis and I love that they also use their own rum, vodka and gin in their cocktails.

"They also do the pineapple express which has been on the menu for a long time. It's lovely, fruity and yummy.

3. Gonzo's Tea Room

Where: 68 London Street, Norwich NR2 1JT

"Gonzo's have really tasty cocktails.

"When I was last there they had the option of letting the bar staff make one for you, according to your taste preferences. I thought that was really cool."

4. Copa Cubana

CopaCubana is inviting the people of Norwich to a launch event to celebrate the opening of its new dining area. - Credit: CopaCubana

Where: 3 Upper King Street, Norwich, NR3 1RB

Ms Leech-Calton added: "They used to do a chocolate cocktail with Nutella and served in a coconut. That was delicious.

"They have a large menu and they do lots of specials. It's the perfect place to go with groups of people.

5. Haggle

Where: 13 St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4PE

"They do a lovely watermelon cocktail.

"The atmosphere is really relaxed and I love sitting at the bar, with the added entertainment value of watching them make it.

6. Bowling House

The Bowling House in Dereham Road - Credit: Archant

Where: 7 Dereham Road, Norwich, NR2 4HX

"The Bowling House make really tasty cocktails.

"It's a lovely independent venue where you can go to shoot a couple of lanes in the bowling alley and sit and enjoy some drinks."

7. Urban Lounge

Where: 31 Magdalen Road, Norwich, NR3 4LQ

"We did a cocktail pub crawl in NR3 and we visited Urban Lounge. It's a really cool space.

"Their cocktails were really colourful and well put together."











