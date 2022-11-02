Footy scran! What is on offer for hungry Canaries heading to Carrow Road?

There are plenty of snacks available to hungry fans visiting Carrow Road - Credit: Archant

Hungry football fans caused a post-lockdown social media sensation by posting their 'footy scran' on Twitter - so what snacks are on offer around Carrow Road?

Peckish supporters making their way to the home of the Canaries will find no shortage of brilliant burgers and succulent sausages to fill them up ahead of the big game.

Here are some of the food stalls available to supporters near the Norwich City stadium.

Olivia's Snack Bar

With a stall on three corners of the ground, fans will never be far from Olivia's Snack Bar.

It offers chicken and beef burgers, bacon rolls, salad rolls, sausages and chips as well as tea, coffee and hot chocolate for thirsty supports needing to warm up.

Prices range from about £3.50 for a portion of chips to about £10 for the most expensive burger on offer.

Brambles Farm

Situated at the Wherry Road end of the Novi Sad Friendship Bridge, this food stall is perfect for fans making their way to the stadium from the city centre.

The stall sells "gorgeous" 100pc black Angus steak burgers, sausages, "juicy" seasoned beef burgers and freshly baked rolls.

It also offers cold drinks for £1 and all of the stand's ingredients are locally sourced.

Prices range from £4 to £8.50 for a burger, with a sausage and bacon roll costing £4.

Bacon Roll stall

Parked outside the Riverside Leisure Centre, the Bacon Roll stall offers a great place to meet friends for a pre-match snack, with an array of chairs positioned around it.

The stall of course offers bacon rolls as well as burgers and hot dogs.

It also sells hot and cold drinks to quench fans' thirst.

Most food items are priced at around £5, with drinks costing about £1.

The Bucket List

Located in front of the South Stand ticket office, this Cromer-based snack seller has already become a favourite on the seaside.

But now football fans can tuck in to buckets filled with tasty food from the Dirty Canary, filled with chips, garlic chicken, smoked bacon, cheddar fondue, barbeque sauce, crispy onions and aioli, to the Sweet Chilli Cheesy, packed with chips, sweet chilli sauce, mozzarella, crispy onions and aioli.

The Dirty Canary is priced at £8 and the Sweet Chilli Cheesy is £7.50, with plain fries costing £3.50.

Lillwall's Hog Roast

Located next to The Bucket List, this hog roast stand sells succulent warm rolls which are sure to make your mouth water.

A hog roast is priced at £7, with cold drinks costing £2.