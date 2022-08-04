5 places to find lunch for £5 and under in Norwich
- Credit: Archant
The city centre is brimming with great options for a spot of lunch, offering dishes from a range of cuisines from around the world.
Here are five places to try where you can grab a meal for £5 and under.
1. Banger Stop
Where: Stall 80, Row D, Norwich Market, NR2 1ND
Opening times: Monday to Saturday 10am - 5pm, Sunday 10.30am - 4pm
The Banger Stop can be found in the heart of Norwich Market, serving hot dogs in crusty baguettes with a range of homemade sauces and toppings.
Here you can find a satisfying meal for under £5, with hot dogs starting at £3.50.
2. Indian Feast
Where: Stall 20 - 21, Norwich Market, NR2 1ND
Opening times: Monday to Saturday 11am - 4.30pm
Indian Feast offers a range of dishes such as samosa chat, a chickpea curry with samosas or aloo gobi and a spicy cauliflower curry.
Small portions cost £5 and large portions cost £6, offering filling and healthy meals for a very reasonable price.
3. Logans Sandwich Bar
Where: 5 Swan Lane, Norwich, NR2 1HZ
Opening times: Sunday to Monday 10am - 4pm, Saturday 9.30am - 4.30pm
Logans is one of the oldest sandwich shops in the city and it serves freshly-made baguettes, paninis and generously filled jacket potatoes to eat-in or takeaway.
There is lots to choose from and vegetarians and vegans are also well-catered for. Prices vary starting from around £4.85.
4. Pottergate Pantry
Where: 11 Pottergate, Norwich, NR2 1DS
Opening times: Monday to Friday 7.30am - 2.30pm, Saturday 8am - 12pm
If you are looking for hot baguettes generously filled then Pottergate Pantry is a great place to visit.
They have an extensive menu and prices vary but you can usually find a substantial meal for under £5.
5. Bun Box
Where: 72 Market Place, Norwich, NR2 1ND
Opening times: Monday to Saturday 12pm - 3pm
Bun Box specialises in Japanese street food and it has a wide and ever-changing menu.
While some of its bigger dishes are more expensive, its bao buns start from £4 with different fillings like sticky chilli beef and tempura aubergine.