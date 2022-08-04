Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
5 places to find lunch for £5 and under in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:00 AM August 4, 2022
Festive Sandwiches Norwich

Logans Sandwich Bar always lots of choice for lunch options around £5 - Credit: Archant

The city centre is brimming with great options for a spot of lunch, offering dishes from a range of cuisines from around the world.

Here are five places to try where you can grab a meal for £5 and under.

1. Banger Stop

Almira Jakaj serving at her market stall, The Banger Stop, says that lunchtimes have been quiet. Pic

Almira Jakaj serving at the Banger Stop stall on Norwich Market - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Where: Stall 80, Row D, Norwich Market, NR2 1ND

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 10am - 5pm, Sunday 10.30am - 4pm

The Banger Stop can be found in the heart of Norwich Market, serving hot dogs in crusty baguettes with a range of homemade sauces and toppings.

Here you can find a satisfying meal for under £5, with hot dogs starting at £3.50.

2. Indian Feast

Jazz Singh owner of the Indian Feast stall at Norwich Market. Picture: Denise Bradley

Jazz Singh owner of the Indian Feast stall at Norwich Market. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Where: Stall 20 - 21, Norwich Market, NR2 1ND

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 11am - 4.30pm

Indian Feast offers a range of dishes such as samosa chat, a chickpea curry with samosas or aloo gobi and a spicy cauliflower curry.

Small portions cost £5 and large portions cost £6, offering filling and healthy meals for a very reasonable price. 

3. Logans Sandwich Bar

Festive Sandwiches Norwich

Logans Sandwich Bar always lots of choice for lunch options around £5 - Credit: Archant

Where: 5 Swan Lane, Norwich, NR2 1HZ

Opening times: Sunday to Monday 10am - 4pm, Saturday 9.30am - 4.30pm

Logans is one of the oldest sandwich shops in the city and it serves freshly-made baguettes, paninis and generously filled jacket potatoes to eat-in or takeaway.

There is lots to choose from and vegetarians and vegans are also well-catered for. Prices vary starting from around £4.85.

4. Pottergate Pantry

Owner Carl Forder at Pottergate Pantry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pottergate Pantry is known for its hot baguettes served with a range of fillings - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Where: 11 Pottergate, Norwich, NR2 1DS

Opening times: Monday to Friday 7.30am - 2.30pm, Saturday 8am - 12pm

If you are looking for hot baguettes generously filled then Pottergate Pantry is a great place to visit.

They have an extensive menu and prices vary but you can usually find a substantial meal for under £5.

5. Bun Box

Bun Box on Norwich Market will be serving up something special for Secret Menu Norfolk. Picture: DEN

Bun Box has a range of bao buns on offer from £4 - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Where: 72 Market Place, Norwich, NR2 1ND

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 12pm - 3pm

Bun Box specialises in Japanese street food and it has a wide and ever-changing menu.

While some of its bigger dishes are more expensive, its bao buns start from £4 with different fillings like sticky chilli beef and tempura aubergine.  

