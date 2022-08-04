5 places to find lunch for £5 and under in Norwich

Logans Sandwich Bar always lots of choice for lunch options around £5 - Credit: Archant

The city centre is brimming with great options for a spot of lunch, offering dishes from a range of cuisines from around the world.

Here are five places to try where you can grab a meal for £5 and under.

1. Banger Stop

Almira Jakaj serving at the Banger Stop stall on Norwich Market - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Where: Stall 80, Row D, Norwich Market, NR2 1ND

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 10am - 5pm, Sunday 10.30am - 4pm

The Banger Stop can be found in the heart of Norwich Market, serving hot dogs in crusty baguettes with a range of homemade sauces and toppings.

Here you can find a satisfying meal for under £5, with hot dogs starting at £3.50.

2. Indian Feast

Jazz Singh owner of the Indian Feast stall at Norwich Market. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Where: Stall 20 - 21, Norwich Market, NR2 1ND

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 11am - 4.30pm

Indian Feast offers a range of dishes such as samosa chat, a chickpea curry with samosas or aloo gobi and a spicy cauliflower curry.

Small portions cost £5 and large portions cost £6, offering filling and healthy meals for a very reasonable price.

3. Logans Sandwich Bar

Logans Sandwich Bar always lots of choice for lunch options around £5 - Credit: Archant

Where: 5 Swan Lane, Norwich, NR2 1HZ

Opening times: Sunday to Monday 10am - 4pm, Saturday 9.30am - 4.30pm

Logans is one of the oldest sandwich shops in the city and it serves freshly-made baguettes, paninis and generously filled jacket potatoes to eat-in or takeaway.

There is lots to choose from and vegetarians and vegans are also well-catered for. Prices vary starting from around £4.85.

4. Pottergate Pantry

Pottergate Pantry is known for its hot baguettes served with a range of fillings - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Where: 11 Pottergate, Norwich, NR2 1DS

Opening times: Monday to Friday 7.30am - 2.30pm, Saturday 8am - 12pm

If you are looking for hot baguettes generously filled then Pottergate Pantry is a great place to visit.

They have an extensive menu and prices vary but you can usually find a substantial meal for under £5.

5. Bun Box

Bun Box has a range of bao buns on offer from £4 - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Where: 72 Market Place, Norwich, NR2 1ND

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 12pm - 3pm

Bun Box specialises in Japanese street food and it has a wide and ever-changing menu.

While some of its bigger dishes are more expensive, its bao buns start from £4 with different fillings like sticky chilli beef and tempura aubergine.