5 places in Norwich to grab a deli sandwich for under a fiver

The Hot One Please with Nashville hot fried chicken from Bodega at Norwich Market. - Credit: Supplied by Bodega

Feeling peckish this lunchtime?

A sandwich is a staple for many when it comes to the second meal of the day due to their versatility and range of flavours.

But well-filled deli sandwiches with top-quality ingredients don't have to be expensive.

Here are five independent businesses in Norwich to grab a delicious sandwich for under a £5.

1. Pottergate Pantry

Owner Carl Forder at Pottergate Pantry. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Where: 11 Pottergate, Norwich, NR2 1DS

Price: From £3.20-£4.50

Pottergate Pantry is a family-owned business in the heart of the Norwich Lanes.

Established in 1983, the sandwich bar has a variety of options and provides everything from a cheese and ham sandwich to a buffet.

City goers can order a bacon or sausage sandwich for £3.20, or for 50p more can get the fillings together or with an egg for £3.70 until 1.30pm.

Toasted sandwiches, which are available all day, can be bought from £3.40 and up to £4 depending on the order.

2. Logans

Logans Sandwich Bar is one of the city's oldest sandwich shops - Credit: Archant

Where: 5 Swan Lane, Norwich, NR2 1HZ

Price: From £4.45

As one of the oldest sandwich shops in the city, Logans has become a firm favourite among many customers.

The shop, which makes sandwiches fresh to order, offers a variety of options such as a BBQ chicken melt, a Logan's cheese steak and a salt beef sandwich.

Logans also offers a vegetarian and vegan menu with options such as a vegan special, a guilty pleasure and a Mediterranean panini.

3. Tiffins

Tiffins offers sandwiches with a variety of different fillings - Credit: Google Maps

Where: 102 Thorpe Road, Norwich, NR1 1BA

Price: From £2.30 (for sandwiches), from £1.80 (for rolls)

Located close to the Norwich Station, Tiffins offers a variety of quality fillings and prepares sandwiches to order.

With cheese, chicken and fish options as well as a breakfast menu which is served all day, Tiffins is a popular choice among city folk.

4. Crocodile Sandwich and Coffee Bar

Crocodile Sandwich and Coffee Bar offers a selection of sandwich options for hungry city goers - Credit: Archant

Where: 10 Tombland, Norwich, NR3 1HF

Price: From £3.10

As a next-door neighbour to Norwich Cathedral, Crocodile Sandwich and Coffee Bar is a popular choice among hungry lunchtime customers.

Options include a range of meat choices, the likes of smoked salmon and traditional prawn cocktail as well as choices for vegetarians.

5. The Bodega

Edd Watkinson at his new Norwich Market stall The Bodega. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Where: Stall 175, Norwich, Norwich Market

Price: From £4.50

Ever fancied travelling to New York to try its unmistakable array of foods?

You needn't worry about jumping on a plane because a taste of the Big Apple arrived in the form of The Bodega in Norwich last month.

The sandwiches available include the Hot One Please with Nashville hot fried chicken, cheese, coriander and lime slaw, Cholula and rocket and Eggscuse Me! with Japanese egg salad, soft boiled eggs, crispy onions, cress and greens.

There are a range of vegetarian and plant-based options, including one with vegan haggis, and American snacks.