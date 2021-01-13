High demand for vegetarian and vegan pizza takeaway launched in Norwich

Published: 6:56 AM January 13, 2021

Vijay Jetani who runs Namaste Village Indian Restaurant in Norwich has started a new vegetarian and vegan pizzeria offering takeaways. Pictured is Vijay with Pizzaterian chef Vaibhav Viradiya.

The owner of an Indian restaurant in Norwich launched a vegetarian and vegan pizza takeaway last year and it has proved so popular that he wants to bring it to other cities.

Vijay Jetani, 35, opened Namaste Village in Queens Road in 2016 and it serves a completely vegetarian and vegan Indian menu.

Mr Jetani, who moved from India to the UK in 2006 to study business management at UEA, offered takeaways before the first lockdown but it was collection only.

Vijay Jetani who runs Namaste Village Indian Restaurant in Norwich has started a new vegetarian and vegan pizzeria offering takeaways. The menu includes vegan tandoori pizza, vegan pepperoni pizza, vegan samosa burger, fries and chilli mogo cassava chips with vegan Mayo. Pictured is Vijay with Pizzaterian chef Vaibhav Viradiya. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

But the last year has made Mr Jetani adapt the business and he had to find a way to cover his overheads, with such a large premises, to supplement the government grants he received.

Takeaways soon became his main focus at Namaste Village and after noticing the popularity of pizzas he decided to branch out with a second offering and started delivering too.

Pizzaterian launched fully in November, after trials during the summer, offering vegetarian and vegan pizzas.

Vijay Jetani who runs Namaste Village Indian Restaurant in Norwich has started a new vegetarian and vegan pizzeria offering takeaways.

It has been a hit in Norwich, with pizza topping such as chilli mushroom, vegan pepperoni and tandoori paneer and the menu also includes sides, burgers and desserts.

Mr Jetani said: "When the pandemic first hit there was no option to sit down and be idle.

"I was mainly in the office prior to lockdown and serving customers in the evening, but now I am doing the ground work again and am one of the delivery drivers.

Vijay Jetani who runs Namaste Village Indian Restaurant in Norwich has started a new vegetarian and vegan pizzeria offering takeaways.

"I've always said that we aren't just a business and are looking for collective change in the consciousness of society to improve health with excellent vegetarian and vegan food.

"It has been very popular and people have said it is the tastiest vegan pizza they have had in their life.

"I'm hoping in the future I can bring it to other cities across the UK and pizzas will be served in the restaurant when we reopen."

Vijay Jetani who runs Namaste Village Indian Restaurant in Norwich has started a new vegetarian and vegan pizzeria offering takeaways.

Both Namaste Village and Pizzaterian are open for takeaways seven days a week from 5pm to 10pm on weekdays and 3pm to 10pm on weekends via namasteindiannorwich.com or pizzaterian.co.uk and both have their own apps.